NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Practice schedule and timings for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway, the 0.526-mile Virginia short track, will host NASCAR's eighth round of Cup Series racing, and fans can expect another entertaining race day. Even if the Richmond short track wasn't as exciting as the previous seven rounds, NASCAR will still look to put up a spectacular racing weekend for the fans.

On April 9, the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Raceway will be green-flagged and aired on FOX and MRN at 7:30 pm EST. The 36 drivers will race over 400 laps and will be aiming for a win while also attempting to grab the lead in the points standings.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 Cup entries for Martinsville on Saturday night. Race is 400 laps this year. Expecting Smithley will be in the 15. 36 Cup entries for Martinsville on Saturday night. Race is 400 laps this year. Expecting Smithley will be in the 15. https://t.co/JXGIsk3wC1

Practice schedule and timings for Martinsville Speedway

Usually, races start with practice, then qualifying, and then the race on the last day, provided there is no weather interruption. Here is the practice schedule and timing for the Martinsville Speedway for this weekend.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

3:00 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Practice

5:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Practice

Friday, April 8, 2022

4:30 pm EST: Cup Series Practice

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martinsville-FS1

(ET)



Thu

3p-Trucks p&q

5:30p-Xfinity p&q

8p-Truck race (50-50-100)



Fri

4:30p-Cup p&q

7:30p-NXS race (60-60-130)



Sat

7:30p-Cup race (80-100-220)



Brief history of NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest circuit in the 2022 Cup Series season. The track was among NASCAR's first paved oval courses, having been established in 1947 and hosting its first race in 1949. It's the only race that has been monitored and has been around since the beginning of NASCAR.

In the summer of 1955, the track was resurfaced for the first time. The track's first race of the season was held on dirt on May 15, whereas the second race was held on the resurfaced track on October 16. The Cup Series ran 12 races on the dirt at Martinsville before paving the track in 1955.

There have been a total of 146 races at Martinsville Speedway since the inaugural Cup Series. The 146 races have produced 61 different pole winners and 55 different race winners. The 9 drivers who have previously participated in the race at Martinsville Speedway will be on track this weekend.

The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 requires teams to transition from a short track to the shortest track, which is a difficult adjustment for even the most experienced drivers. It's an understatement to say that Martinsville is taking a tight turn. Each one causes considerable deceleration and allows drivers to shift positions if they are ready to accept the risk.

