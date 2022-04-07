NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 marks the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, April 9, at the Martinsville Speedway.
Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track of the 2022 NASCAR season, which offers a great experience for both Xfinity and Cup drivers.
The first seven NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen seven different winners – Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin, in that order. Meanwhile, Hamlin’s win last week at Toyota Owners 400 ended the Cup Series’ record longest streak of wins by drivers aged 30 or below.
After winning the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 in consecutive years, Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win for the third consecutive time and will also look to win his first race of the season.
Heading to Martinsville, the defending champion Truex Jr. has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chase Elliott is just behind Truex at +900 odds. The former champion has not won any races this season but he is tied with Ryan Blaney for the top spot in the points table with 241 points.
Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano are all tied at +900 odds to win the race on Sunday. Alex Bowman, who won last year’s second Martinsville race, has decent betting odds of +1400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Martinsville Speedway:
- Martin Truex Jr., +550
- Chase Elliott, +700
- Ryan Blaney, +900
- Kyle Busch, +900
- Denny Hamlin, +900
- Joey Logano, +900
- William Byron, +1200
- Kyle Larson, +1200
- Alex Bowman, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1600
- Ross Chastain, +1600
- Christopher Bell, +1600
- Kevin Harvick, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +2500
- Brad Keselowski, +2500
- Aric Almirola, +5000
- Kurt Busch, +5000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +7000
- Austin Cindric, +7000
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- Chris Buescher, +8000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
- Cole Custer, +15000
- Todd Gilliland, +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +20000
- Justin Haley, +20000
- Harrison Burton, +20000
- Bubba Wallace, +20000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Michael McDowell, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Garrett Smithley, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000