NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Kyle Larson drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 10:39 PM IST
News

The 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 marks the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, April 9, at the Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track of the 2022 NASCAR season, which offers a great experience for both Xfinity and Cup drivers.

The first seven NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen seven different winners – Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin, in that order. Meanwhile, Hamlin’s win last week at Toyota Owners 400 ended the Cup Series’ record longest streak of wins by drivers aged 30 or below.

After winning the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 in consecutive years, Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win for the third consecutive time and will also look to win his first race of the season.

Everything changed with just a few laps to go. @dennyhamlin | @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/dkoN2YKvPh

Heading to Martinsville, the defending champion Truex Jr. has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott is just behind Truex at +900 odds. The former champion has not won any races this season but he is tied with Ryan Blaney for the top spot in the points table with 241 points.

race week #WallpaperWednesday 🔥 https://t.co/Kgv021CZOt

Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano are all tied at +900 odds to win the race on Sunday. Alex Bowman, who won last year’s second Martinsville race, has decent betting odds of +1400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. Martin Truex Jr., +550
  2. Chase Elliott, +700
  3. Ryan Blaney, +900
  4. Kyle Busch, +900
  5. Denny Hamlin, +900
  6. Joey Logano, +900
  7. William Byron, +1200
  8. Kyle Larson, +1200
  9. Alex Bowman, +1400
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1600
  11. Ross Chastain, +1600
  12. Christopher Bell, +1600
  13. Kevin Harvick, +2000
  14. Chase Briscoe, +2500
  15. Brad Keselowski, +2500
  16. Aric Almirola, +5000
  17. Kurt Busch, +5000
  18. Erik Jones, +5000
  19. Austin Dillon, +7000
  20. Austin Cindric, +7000
  21. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  22. Chris Buescher, +8000
  23. A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
  24. Cole Custer, +15000
  25. Todd Gilliland, +20000
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +20000
  27. Justin Haley, +20000
  28. Harrison Burton, +20000
  29. Bubba Wallace, +20000
  30. Ty Dillon, +50000
  31. Michael McDowell, +50000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  33. Garrett Smithley, +100000
  34. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

Edited by Anurag C
