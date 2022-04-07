NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 marks the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, April 9, at the Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track of the 2022 NASCAR season, which offers a great experience for both Xfinity and Cup drivers.

The first seven NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen seven different winners – Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin, in that order. Meanwhile, Hamlin’s win last week at Toyota Owners 400 ended the Cup Series’ record longest streak of wins by drivers aged 30 or below.

After winning the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 in consecutive years, Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite to win for the third consecutive time and will also look to win his first race of the season.

Heading to Martinsville, the defending champion Truex Jr. has the top betting odds at +500 to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott is just behind Truex at +900 odds. The former champion has not won any races this season but he is tied with Ryan Blaney for the top spot in the points table with 241 points.

Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano are all tied at +900 odds to win the race on Sunday. Alex Bowman, who won last year’s second Martinsville race, has decent betting odds of +1400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Martinsville Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr., +550 Chase Elliott, +700 Ryan Blaney, +900 Kyle Busch, +900 Denny Hamlin, +900 Joey Logano, +900 William Byron, +1200 Kyle Larson, +1200 Alex Bowman, +1400 Tyler Reddick, +1600 Ross Chastain, +1600 Christopher Bell, +1600 Kevin Harvick, +2000 Chase Briscoe, +2500 Brad Keselowski, +2500 Aric Almirola, +5000 Kurt Busch, +5000 Erik Jones, +5000 Austin Dillon, +7000 Austin Cindric, +7000 Daniel Suarez, +8000 Chris Buescher, +8000 A.J. Allmendinger, +15000 Cole Custer, +15000 Todd Gilliland, +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +20000 Justin Haley, +20000 Harrison Burton, +20000 Bubba Wallace, +20000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Michael McDowell, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Garrett Smithley, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

