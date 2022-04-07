NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Qualifying order for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
The race is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 9, at the 0.526-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET and the action will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.
Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is organized to find the starting grid for the main event. Drivers will take the position on the starting grid based on their qualifying time in Saturday’s qualifying session.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 8, at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.
The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 5:05 pm ET. The practice session is scheduled for 20 minutes for each group.
While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will advance to the second single-lap round to win the pole for Sunday’s race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway
The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Cody Ware - 35.650
- BJ McLeod - 34.850
- Corey LaJoie - 29.800
- Kurt Busch - 28.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 27.250
- Bubba Wallace - 25.500
- Ty Dillon - 24.450
- Harrison Rhodes - 22.650
- Erik Jones - 20.150
- Aric Almirola - 17.650
- Daniel Suarez - 14.700
- Tyler Reddick - 12.650
- Christopher Bell - 11.550
- Chase Briscoe - 10.000
- Kyle Larson - 8.950
- Denny Hamlin - 8.400
- Kevin Harvick - 5.450
- William Byron - 3.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 35.600
- JJ Yeley - 33.150
- Michael McDowell - 28.700
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.000
- Todd Gilliland - 26.450
- Justin Haley - 25.100
- Cole Custer - 23.100
- Brad Keselowski - 20.800
- Austin Cindric - 19.000
- Chris Buescher - 17.000
- Austin Dillon - 14.500
- Ross Chastain - 12.650
- Joey Logano - 11.000
- Chase Elliott - 9.200
- Kyle Busch - 8.450
- Alex Bowman - 8.400
- Ryan Blaney - 4.150
- Martin Truex Jr - 3.200