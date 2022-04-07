NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Qualifying order for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The race is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 9, at the 0.526-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET and the action will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is organized to find the starting grid for the main event. Drivers will take the position on the starting grid based on their qualifying time in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 8, at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 5:05 pm ET. The practice session is scheduled for 20 minutes for each group.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Martinsville. All series practice split into two groups for this weekend. 20 minutes each. Only Cup has two rounds of qualifying with top-5 in each group to final round. Qualifying orders for Martinsville. All series practice split into two groups for this weekend. 20 minutes each. Only Cup has two rounds of qualifying with top-5 in each group to final round. https://t.co/dNfBtVoZS3

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will advance to the second single-lap round to win the pole for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Cody Ware - 35.650 BJ McLeod - 34.850 Corey LaJoie - 29.800 Kurt Busch - 28.450 AJ Allmendinger - 27.250 Bubba Wallace - 25.500 Ty Dillon - 24.450 Harrison Rhodes - 22.650 Erik Jones - 20.150 Aric Almirola - 17.650 Daniel Suarez - 14.700 Tyler Reddick - 12.650 Christopher Bell - 11.550 Chase Briscoe - 10.000 Kyle Larson - 8.950 Denny Hamlin - 8.400 Kevin Harvick - 5.450 William Byron - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 35.600 JJ Yeley - 33.150 Michael McDowell - 28.700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.000 Todd Gilliland - 26.450 Justin Haley - 25.100 Cole Custer - 23.100 Brad Keselowski - 20.800 Austin Cindric - 19.000 Chris Buescher - 17.000 Austin Dillon - 14.500 Ross Chastain - 12.650 Joey Logano - 11.000 Chase Elliott - 9.200 Kyle Busch - 8.450 Alex Bowman - 8.400 Ryan Blaney - 4.150 Martin Truex Jr - 3.200

