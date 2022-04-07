×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Qualifying order for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 10:25 PM IST
News

The shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The race is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 9, at the 0.526-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET and the action will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

MORE 👇 https://t.co/vB2OjDIAqz

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is organized to find the starting grid for the main event. Drivers will take the position on the starting grid based on their qualifying time in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 8, at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 5:05 pm ET. The practice session is scheduled for 20 minutes for each group.

Qualifying orders for Martinsville. All series practice split into two groups for this weekend. 20 minutes each. Only Cup has two rounds of qualifying with top-5 in each group to final round. https://t.co/dNfBtVoZS3

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 36 drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will advance to the second single-lap round to win the pole for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The qualifying order for Saturday's Cup Series race has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Cody Ware - 35.650
  2. BJ McLeod - 34.850
  3. Corey LaJoie - 29.800
  4. Kurt Busch - 28.450
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 27.250
  6. Bubba Wallace - 25.500
  7. Ty Dillon - 24.450
  8. Harrison Rhodes - 22.650
  9. Erik Jones - 20.150
  10. Aric Almirola - 17.650
  11. Daniel Suarez - 14.700
  12. Tyler Reddick - 12.650
  13. Christopher Bell - 11.550
  14. Chase Briscoe - 10.000
  15. Kyle Larson - 8.950
  16. Denny Hamlin - 8.400
  17. Kevin Harvick - 5.450
  18. William Byron - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Josh Bilicki - 35.600
  2. JJ Yeley - 33.150
  3. Michael McDowell - 28.700
  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.000
  5. Todd Gilliland - 26.450
  6. Justin Haley - 25.100
  7. Cole Custer - 23.100
  8. Brad Keselowski - 20.800
  9. Austin Cindric - 19.000
  10. Chris Buescher - 17.000
  11. Austin Dillon - 14.500
  12. Ross Chastain - 12.650
  13. Joey Logano - 11.000
  14. Chase Elliott - 9.200
  15. Kyle Busch - 8.450
  16. Alex Bowman - 8.400
  17. Ryan Blaney - 4.150
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 3.200

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी