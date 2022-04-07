NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: Where to watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway? Streaming information and more

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is underway, and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is set to be held at the Martinsville Raceway on Saturday, April 9. The race will start at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host its 3rd night race in the event's history and is the second consecutive short track race of the 2022 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will get started at 5:05 pm ET on Friday and can be seen on FS1.

The 2022 season saw a peak in viewership in the first seven races. Last week, the Toyota Owners 400 brought in 3,958,000 viewers and 284,000 tuned in for Saturday’s qualifying race. It drew a 2.30 in the ratings. While the previous Xfinity Series race had 833,000 viewers and hopes to continue the trend, that number is expected to rise further this weekend as well at Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday's race will consist of 36-drivers who will compete against one another for 300-laps of the 0.526-mile-long track, the shortest in the 2022 schedule.

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Martin Truex Jr. won the last two years’ Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen seven different winners in seven races and with the start of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, all drivers will be hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the Martinsville Speedway?

Friday, April 8, 2022

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400: Practice session will air on FS1, and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 4:30 pm ET.

Friday, April 8, 2022

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400: Qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5:05 pm ET.

Saturday, April 9, 2022

The main event will air at 7:30 pm ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will also stream on FOX Sports App as well as FOX.com.

