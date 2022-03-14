NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Chase Briscoe becomes new winner while Kyle Larson sinks at Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Chase Briscoe's winning moments and Kyle Larson's disappointing finish are some of the things that were witnessed on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Driving the #14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe claimed his first Cup Series win at the Ruoff Mortgage 500. In doing so, he became the 200th driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series.

The victory also marked the first win for the Stewart-Haas Racing team since Aric Almirola won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2021.

The driver of #14, executed two great restarts over the last 20 laps and held off Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick on the 1-mile-long track. He captured the victory by 0.771 seconds over Ross Chastain. In achieving this feat, many hurdles came his way, however, the 27-year-old overcame them all to win the race.

Expressing his joy at the victory, Briscoe said:

“It’s unbelievable, I was crying the whole last lap. This is definitely a team win, but I’ve got to thank everybody that’s got me to this point. Just seven years ago I was sleeping on couches, volunteering at race shops and was literally driving home to give up. So blessed to be here driving for this organization this team and this car that was my hero’s (NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart) growing up. To everybody that’s believed in me, it’s unbelievable.”

In the 2022 season, the first four Cup Series races have seen four different winners so far. Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500, Kyle Larson won the WISE Power 400, Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 and now Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag at Ruoff Mortgage 500.

Kyle Larson sinks at Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson, who ran up front for much of the race, suffered a disappointing finish on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver dropped out on lap 239 when his crew discovered a broken valve spring in his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, finishing 34th.

Speaking to FOX Sports about the unfortunate broken valve spring during the race, Kyle Larson said:

“I felt it four or five laps before (it let go). It was just getting worse. I thought we were a fourth-fifth place car. Was just hoping to be a little better than that, unfortunately a valve spring broke. Hate that, but everybody at Hendrick engine shop is some of the smartest people out there.”

Larson earlier won at Auto Club Speedway and finished second at Pennzoil 400. He has had two rough races now, including the Daytona 500 and Ruoff Mortgage 500 in the last four races.

