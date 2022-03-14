NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Final results for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage is now a done deal and surprises seem to be endless. After 312 tough laps, Chase Briscoe finally emerged as the man of the match, edging Ross Chastain on a late-race restart.

With less than five laps to go, the race was called for a restart and the #14 Stewart-Hass Ford managed to maintain the lead, holding Chastain all the way to the checkered ground.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Retweet to congratulate ! He's never going to forget this moment!Retweet to congratulate @ChaseBriscoe_14 on capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series He's never going to forget this moment! Retweet to congratulate @ChaseBriscoe_14 on capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series 🏁! https://t.co/iB2xMvoNLh

FOX interviewed Briscoe and posted a video where he stated that:

“It’s an honor to be a winner in the Cup Series and hopefully first of many! It’s unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap.”

Briscoe now bags his first Cup Series career win since his debut in the 2021 season and those who went for a long-short they got it right this time.

Ross Chastain tried to push it hard but it he couldn’t stop Briscoe and ended up finishing as runners-up followed by Tyler Reddick. Fan favorite driver Kyle Larson never finished the race following a broken valve spring with less than 40 laps to go and he was done for the day.

Final result of NASCAR Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500

Before the restart, the #14 had taken a narrow lead with less than 50 laps to go where he was battling Chase Elliot before he was left spinning. On lap 200, Chase Elliot was leading, with Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney behind him at close range. Here is the final result of Ruoff Mortgage 500:

Position Driver Car No. 1 Chase Briscoe 14 2 Ross Chastain 1 3 Tyler Reddick 8 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Kurt Busch 45 1 Kevin Harvick 4 7 Kyle Busch 18 8 Joey Logano 22 9 Daniel Suarez 99 10 Chris Buescher 17 11 Chase Elliot 9 12 Aric Almirola 10 13 Denny Hamlin 11 14 Alex Bowman 48 15 Ty Dillon 42 16 Cole Custer 41 17 Justin Haley 31 18 William Bryon 24 19 Todd Gilliland 38 20 Aj Allmendinger 16 21 Austin Dillon 3 22 Bubba Wallace 23 23 Brad Keselowski 6 24 Austin Cindric 2 25 Erik Jones 43 26 Chistoper Bell 20 27 Micheal Mcdowell 22 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 29 Harrison Burton 21 30 Larndon Cassill 77 31 Cody Ware 51 32 Garrett Smithley 15 33 Bj Mcleod 78 34 Kyle Larson 5 35 Martin Truex Jr 19 36 Corey Lajoie 7

Chase Briscoe's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

Chase Briscoe, driver of Stewart-Haas Racing's #14 Mahindra Tractor Ford Mustang, finished third in the season-opening Daytona 500 where he began his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season.

At a previous race in Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Briscoe finished in 16th-place where he led 20 laps early in the race before losing track position due to pit stops.

The #14 car's crew stayed out late in the race as the leaders pitted in an attempt to reclaim the lead for Briscoe, but on the worn-out 2-mile oval, the newer tires triumphed.

Briscoe has made five Xfinity Series starts in total, with two wins and three top-10 finishes. In September 2017, he raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, starting third and leading the first 40 laps before finishing third in a Ford F-150.

Edited by Anurag C