NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Final results for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500
Modified 14 Mar 2022
NASCAR’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage is now a done deal and surprises seem to be endless. After 312 tough laps, Chase Briscoe finally emerged as the man of the match, edging Ross Chastain on a late-race restart.

With less than five laps to go, the race was called for a restart and the #14 Stewart-Hass Ford managed to maintain the lead, holding Chastain all the way to the checkered ground.

FOX interviewed Briscoe and posted a video where he stated that:

“It’s an honor to be a winner in the Cup Series and hopefully first of many! It’s unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap.”
Briscoe now bags his first Cup Series career win since his debut in the 2021 season and those who went for a long-short they got it right this time.

Ross Chastain tried to push it hard but it he couldn’t stop Briscoe and ended up finishing as runners-up followed by Tyler Reddick. Fan favorite driver Kyle Larson never finished the race following a broken valve spring with less than 40 laps to go and he was done for the day.

Final result of NASCAR Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500

Before the restart, the #14 had taken a narrow lead with less than 50 laps to go where he was battling Chase Elliot before he was left spinning. On lap 200, Chase Elliot was leading, with Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney behind him at close range. Here is the final result of Ruoff Mortgage 500:

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

Chase Briscoe

14

2

Ross Chastain

1

3

Tyler Reddick

8

4

Ryan Blaney

12

5

Kurt Busch

45

1

Kevin Harvick

4

7

Kyle Busch

18

8

Joey Logano

22

9

Daniel Suarez

99

10

Chris Buescher

17

11

Chase Elliot

9

12

Aric Almirola

10

13

Denny Hamlin

11

14

Alex Bowman

48

15

Ty Dillon

42

16

Cole Custer

41

17

Justin Haley

31

18

William Bryon

24

19

Todd Gilliland

38

20

Aj Allmendinger

16

21

Austin Dillon

3

22

Bubba Wallace

23

23

Brad Keselowski

6

24

Austin Cindric

2

25

Erik Jones

43

26

Chistoper Bell

20

27

Micheal Mcdowell

22

28

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

47

29

Harrison Burton

21

30

Larndon Cassill

77

31

Cody Ware

51

32

Garrett Smithley

15

33

Bj Mcleod

78

34

Kyle Larson

5

35

Martin Truex Jr

19

36

Corey Lajoie

7

Chase Briscoe's performance in the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

Chase Briscoe, driver of Stewart-Haas Racing's #14 Mahindra Tractor Ford Mustang, finished third in the season-opening Daytona 500 where he began his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season.

At a previous race in Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Briscoe finished in 16th-place where he led 20 laps early in the race before losing track position due to pit stops.

The #14 car's crew stayed out late in the race as the leaders pitted in an attempt to reclaim the lead for Briscoe, but on the worn-out 2-mile oval, the newer tires triumphed.

Briscoe has made five Xfinity Series starts in total, with two wins and three top-10 finishes. In September 2017, he raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, starting third and leading the first 40 laps before finishing third in a Ford F-150.

