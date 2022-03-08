NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix - Full entry list for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR’s West coast swing concludes in Phoenix following a nail-biting race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 is the fourth Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Coverage will start at 3:30 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is contested over 312 laps on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval track. The venue will host the 52nd race in the series’ history.

The Phoenix Raceway first opened in 1964, with the Cup Series holding its first race and hosting two NASCAR race weekends annually. Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Ruoff Phoenix 500, with a time of 3:00:20.

In the 2022 season, the veteran driver put in a consistent performance, including a 13th place finish at Daytona 500, as well as WISE Power 400, and an 8th place finish at the Pennzoil 400.

Judging by his performance, he is in good form to defend his Ruoff Phoenix 500 title.

Only one driver changed this week’s docket. AJ Allmendinger took control of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after Daniel Hemric piloted the ride in the first three-point race.

2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley #16 – A J Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #51 Cody Ware #77 Josh Bilicki #78 BJ McLeod #99 Daniel Suarez

