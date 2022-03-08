×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix - Full entry list for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held annually at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona since 2005 (Photo Source: NASCAR.com)
The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held annually at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona since 2005 (Photo Source: NASCAR.com)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 08, 2022 10:48 PM IST
News

NASCAR’s West coast swing concludes in Phoenix following a nail-biting race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 is the fourth Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Coverage will start at 3:30 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

wace week!!!! https://t.co/xtaVRhX1Bj

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is contested over 312 laps on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval track. The venue will host the 52nd race in the series’ history.

The Phoenix Raceway first opened in 1964, with the Cup Series holding its first race and hosting two NASCAR race weekends annually. Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Ruoff Phoenix 500, with a time of 3:00:20.

In the 2022 season, the veteran driver put in a consistent performance, including a 13th place finish at Daytona 500, as well as WISE Power 400, and an 8th place finish at the Pennzoil 400.

Judging by his performance, he is in good form to defend his Ruoff Phoenix 500 title.

36 entries for Cup race at Phoenix: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/NxybQZqrmf

Only one driver changed this week’s docket. AJ Allmendinger took control of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after Daniel Hemric piloted the ride in the first three-point race.

2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  15. #16 – A J Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 Alex Bowman
  33. #51 Cody Ware
  34. #77 Josh Bilicki
  35. #78 BJ McLeod
  36. #99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Adam Dickson
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी