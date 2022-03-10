NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR's fourth round of the Cup Series heads to the desert in Arizona for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The event is set to kick off on Sunday, March 13, at 3:30 pm ET at the Phoenix International Raceway.

The raceway is located in Avondale, Arizona, and is a 1-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be one of the shortest track races since the start of the season.

The Phoenix Raceway features bankings of 3 degrees in the start-finish straightway, 8 degrees in turn-one, 9 degrees in turn 2, and 10-11 degrees, in turns three and four. Being a 1-mile-long raceway, drivers will race for 312 laps which will equal 312 miles, or about 500 kilometers.

The 2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix will not feature any open cars and only 36 drivers will be hitting the tracks. The single-car qualifying rule will be the same as the previous one with two rounds and two groups. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted the list of 36 drivers to be in the Phoenix Raceway:

All the action will be aired live on FOX, FOX Live as well as FOX Sports App. For those who wish to listen to the proceedings, MRN, MRN.com, NASCAR.com and NASCAR Sirius/XM will be airing the event.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex, the defending winner, will be battling hard to maintain his record.

NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 Driver Odds and Predictions

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this race with odds of +350. The Chevrolet Camaro #5 driver for Hendrick Motorsport has never won a race at this venue before. He, however, collected his championship on the same track.

In the last three weeks, the defending champion has led the odd bet. For those looking to short-beat, Larson is the perfect choice.

Many websites have compared the drivers' probabilities, with RaceSheetDFS emphasizing the odds on Twitter, noting:

“BetMGM versus DraftKings Sportsbook odds compared to DraftKings versus FanDuel salaries. For the time being, Kurt Busch is going to be the weekly anomaly. Odds wise he “should” be a grand cheaper but don’t expect it anytime soon.”

For the time being, Kurt Busch is going to be the weekly anomaly. Odds wise he "should" be a grand cheaper but don't expect it anytime soon. BetMGM versus DraftKings Sportsbook odds compared to DraftKings versus FanDuel salaries.For the time being, Kurt Busch is going to be the weekly anomaly. Odds wise he "should" be a grand cheaper but don't expect it anytime soon. https://t.co/oXT99J2rar

Martin Truex Jr. will be the man to watch as he aims to defend his win. The car #19 driver for Joe Gibbs Racing has odds of +700 along with team-mate Kyle Busch. The two-time Xfinity champion is yet to win any races this season but has posted a top-ten finish. In this race, he will be looking to take the checkered flag.

Bettor Ryan Stevens updated the odds on Twitter.

Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman will also be another must-watch in this race. Although if he goes with a long–short bet of +2,500, he will be pushing harder to earn a second win of the season. Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric also goes to the race with a long-short of +5000.

