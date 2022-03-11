NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying order for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR is ready to kick off the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race is set to go green at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 13. The event will air live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
As the event approaches, NASCAR has already released the qualifying order for Cup Series’ Ruoff Mortgage 500 as well as Xfinity’s United Rentals 200. While confirming the order, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass posted both lists on his Twitter account, writing:
“Cup and Xfinity qualifying order based on the formula used to set lineups last year. Cup is two rounds with top-5 in first round from each group of single-car runs advancing to second round. Xfinity is one round — 33 on speed and then five 2022 points provisionals.”
The lineup formula simulates the same formula used in the 2021 season, however, for the Cup Series it has added another round.
As usual, fans won't leave the comment section blank, with one fan writing:
“I’m so glad the metric isn’t used for starting lineup anymore”
In this year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, cars will be split into two groups, odd and even, for a 15-minute practice session for each group. This will be different from what we saw in Pennzoil 400 where cars had 35 minutes of practice.
The same process will follow in the qualifying race, which is expected to start at 2:05 pm ET. The cars will hit the track for the first round, from which the fastest five cars in each group will earn a spot in the second round.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500
In the second round, only ten cars will hit the tracks to determine who will take the pole. At the end of the second round, the fastest car will take the pole and the second one will start in the outside lane of row one. Here is the table that shows what the qualifying order will look like:
The case will be different for the Xfinity Series, however, where cars will run for only one round and the fastest car will get the pole. All the qualifying and practice sessions will be aired on FS1.