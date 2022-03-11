×
NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying order for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Modified Mar 11, 2022 10:27 AM IST
NASCAR is ready to kick off the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. The race is set to go green at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 13. The event will air live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

As the event approaches, NASCAR has already released the qualifying order for Cup Series’ Ruoff Mortgage 500 as well as Xfinity’s United Rentals 200. While confirming the order, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass posted both lists on his Twitter account, writing:

“Cup and Xfinity qualifying order based on the formula used to set lineups last year. Cup is two rounds with top-5 in first round from each group of single-car runs advancing to second round. Xfinity is one round — 33 on speed and then five 2022 points provisionals.”
Cup and Xfinity qualifying order based on formula used to set lineups last year. Cup is two rounds with top-5 in first round from each group of single-car runs advancing to second round. Xfinity is one round — 33 on speed and then five 2022 points provisionals. https://t.co/jMA7OpwPcK

The lineup formula simulates the same formula used in the 2021 season, however, for the Cup Series it has added another round.

As usual, fans won't leave the comment section blank, with one fan writing:

“I’m so glad the metric isn’t used for starting lineup anymore”
@bobpockrass I’m so glad the metric isn’t used for starting lineup anymore

In this year’s Ruoff Mortgage 500, cars will be split into two groups, odd and even, for a 15-minute practice session for each group. This will be different from what we saw in Pennzoil 400 where cars had 35 minutes of practice.

The same process will follow in the qualifying race, which is expected to start at 2:05 pm ET. The cars will hit the track for the first round, from which the fastest five cars in each group will earn a spot in the second round.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

In the second round, only ten cars will hit the tracks to determine who will take the pole. At the end of the second round, the fastest car will take the pole and the second one will start in the outside lane of row one. Here is the table that shows what the qualifying order will look like:

Position

Driver

Car No.

Metric Score

1

Landon Cassill

77

35.200

2

Daniel Suarez

99

31.650

3

Garrett Smithley

15

30.000

4

AJ Allmendinger

16

28.550

5

Michael McDowell

34

26.400

6

Chase Briscoe

14

24.800

7

Harrison Burton

21

23.250

8

Justin Haley

31

22.250

9

Chris Buescher

17

20.800

10

Bubba Wallace

23

19.150

11

Corey LaJoie

7

18.050

12

Austin Cindric

2

14.350

13

Kurt Busch

45

12.450

14

William Byron

24

11.250

15

Joey Logano

22

9.550

16

Chase Elliott

9

8.600

17

Martin Truex Jr

19

6.050

18

Alex Bowman

48

4.050

Qualifying Order

Group B

Position

Driver

Car No.

19

BJ McLeod

78

32.000

20

Cole Custer

41

30.950

21

Cody Ware

51

29.850

22

Denny Hamlin

11

28.100

23

Todd Gilliland

38

26.350

24

Erik Jones

43

24.050

25

Ryan Blaney

12

22.850

26

Ty Dillon

42

21.200

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

47

20.350

28

Brad Keselowski

6

18.150

29

Christopher Bell

20

16.300

30

Kevin Harvick

4

14.300

31

Tyler Reddick

8

12.350

32

Austin Dillon

3

10.900

33

Ross Chastain

1

9.450

34

Aric Almirola

10

7.950

35

Kyle Busch

18

4.950

36

Kyle Larson

5

1.500

The case will be different for the Xfinity Series, however, where cars will run for only one round and the fastest car will get the pole. All the qualifying and practice sessions will be aired on FS1.

