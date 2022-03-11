×
NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 11, 2022 10:41 AM IST
News

The NASCAR 2022 Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 is set to commence on Saturday, March 12, at the Phoenix International Raceway. With only a few hours left for the event, NASCAR has already released the qualifying order.

Unlike the Cup series’ Ruoff Mortgage 500 which will feature two rounds in the qualifying race. United Rentals 200 will feature a single-car, single-lap and single-round, with the fastest car earning the pole.

The 2022 Qualifying Order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway is as follows:

 

 

 

Pos.

Car

No.

Drivers

Metric

Score

1

13

Stan Mullis

 

43.100

2

33

Loris Hezemans(i)

 

41.700

3

08

David Starr

 

41.350

4

78

Josh Williams

 

39.250

5

47

Brennan Poole

 

38.250

6

5

Nick Sanchez

 

36.000

7

34

Jesse Iwuji

 

35.850

8

99

Stefan Parsons

 

35.600

9

6

Ryan Vargas

 

32.500

10

35

Jeffrey Earnhardt

 

32.400

11

91

Mason Massey

 

31.100

12

28

Kyle Sieg #

 

30.450

13

18

Trevor Bayne

 

30.200

14

07

Joe Graf, Jr.

 

29.250

15

38

Parker Retzlaff

 

29.150

16

92

Kyle Weatherman

 

28.400

17

48

Jade Buford

 

28.300

18

39

Ryan Sieg

 

25.600

19

45

Kaz Grala(i)

 

25.400

20

31

Myatt Snider

 

24.750

21

4

Bayley Currey

 

23.000

22

68

Brandon Brown

 

22.700

23

66

JJ Yeley

 

21.350

24

27

Jeb Burton

 

19.750

25

44

Ryan Ellis

 

19.500

26

21

Austin Hill #

 

19.300

27

51

Jeremy Clements

 

16.450

28

1

Sam Mayer

 

16.400

29

36

Alex Labbe

 

16.250

30

23

Anthony Alfredo

 

14.150

31

02

Brett Moffitt

 

13.950

32

26

John Hunter Nemechek(i)

 

12.850

33

10

Landon Cassill

 

12.000

34

98

Riley Herbst

 

11.550

35

19

Brandon Jones

 

11.150

36

2

Sheldon Creed #

 

10.250

37

16

AJ Allmendinger

 

6.750

38

11

Daniel Hemric

 

4.950

39

8

Josh Berry

 

4.800

40

7

Justin Allgaier

 

4.050

41

54

Ty Gibbs

 

1.800

42

9

Noah Gragson

 

1.800

Ty Gibbs to continue momentum at NASCAR's Xfinity United Rentals 200 in 2022

NASCAR’s Xfinity United Rentals 200 will feature 40 entries. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs will be looking for his second win of the season after winning at Las Vegas. The 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion will be one of the drivers to watch out for in this race. He just made his season debut with Xfinity this year and has already secured his first win.

He will face tough competition, however, from A.J. Allmendinger, who took the pole in Las Vegas but lost the main race. The experienced driver has exhibited spectacular performances in the past three races and will be fighting for his first win of the season. Noah Gragson will also be among those who will be turning laps on Saturday and he is another driver to watch.

ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez will also be at Phoenix Raceway aiming to take home the victory. In an update by Bob Pockrass on Twitter, he stated that Nick Sanchez will be in sixth position in the qualifying order for Xfinity.

Updated qualifying order for Xfinity this weekend with Nick Sanchez in the 5. https://t.co/U1DYS7Zwge
Also Read Article Continues below

The event will start with a 30-minute practice session at 11:30 am ET. The event will then proceed to the qualifying race at 12 noon ET, which will then determine the starting position of United Rentals 200. The main event will then start at 4:30 pm ET. The event will mark the fourth race of the season.

Edited by Anurag C
