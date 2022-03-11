NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR 2022 Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 is set to commence on Saturday, March 12, at the Phoenix International Raceway. With only a few hours left for the event, NASCAR has already released the qualifying order.

Unlike the Cup series’ Ruoff Mortgage 500 which will feature two rounds in the qualifying race. United Rentals 200 will feature a single-car, single-lap and single-round, with the fastest car earning the pole.

The 2022 Qualifying Order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway is as follows:

Pos. Car No. Drivers Metric Score 1 13 Stan Mullis 43.100 2 33 Loris Hezemans(i) 41.700 3 08 David Starr 41.350 4 78 Josh Williams 39.250 5 47 Brennan Poole 38.250 6 5 Nick Sanchez 36.000 7 34 Jesse Iwuji 35.850 8 99 Stefan Parsons 35.600 9 6 Ryan Vargas 32.500 10 35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 32.400 11 91 Mason Massey 31.100 12 28 Kyle Sieg # 30.450 13 18 Trevor Bayne 30.200 14 07 Joe Graf, Jr. 29.250 15 38 Parker Retzlaff 29.150 16 92 Kyle Weatherman 28.400 17 48 Jade Buford 28.300 18 39 Ryan Sieg 25.600 19 45 Kaz Grala(i) 25.400 20 31 Myatt Snider 24.750 21 4 Bayley Currey 23.000 22 68 Brandon Brown 22.700 23 66 JJ Yeley 21.350 24 27 Jeb Burton 19.750 25 44 Ryan Ellis 19.500 26 21 Austin Hill # 19.300 27 51 Jeremy Clements 16.450 28 1 Sam Mayer 16.400 29 36 Alex Labbe 16.250 30 23 Anthony Alfredo 14.150 31 02 Brett Moffitt 13.950 32 26 John Hunter Nemechek(i) 12.850 33 10 Landon Cassill 12.000 34 98 Riley Herbst 11.550 35 19 Brandon Jones 11.150 36 2 Sheldon Creed # 10.250 37 16 AJ Allmendinger 6.750 38 11 Daniel Hemric 4.950 39 8 Josh Berry 4.800 40 7 Justin Allgaier 4.050 41 54 Ty Gibbs 1.800 42 9 Noah Gragson 1.800

Ty Gibbs to continue momentum at NASCAR's Xfinity United Rentals 200 in 2022

NASCAR’s Xfinity United Rentals 200 will feature 40 entries. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs will be looking for his second win of the season after winning at Las Vegas. The 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion will be one of the drivers to watch out for in this race. He just made his season debut with Xfinity this year and has already secured his first win.

He will face tough competition, however, from A.J. Allmendinger, who took the pole in Las Vegas but lost the main race. The experienced driver has exhibited spectacular performances in the past three races and will be fighting for his first win of the season. Noah Gragson will also be among those who will be turning laps on Saturday and he is another driver to watch.

ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez will also be at Phoenix Raceway aiming to take home the victory. In an update by Bob Pockrass on Twitter, he stated that Nick Sanchez will be in sixth position in the qualifying order for Xfinity.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Updated qualifying order for Xfinity this weekend with Nick Sanchez in the 5. Updated qualifying order for Xfinity this weekend with Nick Sanchez in the 5. https://t.co/U1DYS7Zwge

The event will start with a 30-minute practice session at 11:30 am ET. The event will then proceed to the qualifying race at 12 noon ET, which will then determine the starting position of United Rentals 200. The main event will then start at 4:30 pm ET. The event will mark the fourth race of the season.

