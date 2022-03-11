NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR 2022 Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 is set to commence on Saturday, March 12, at the Phoenix International Raceway. With only a few hours left for the event, NASCAR has already released the qualifying order.
Unlike the Cup series’ Ruoff Mortgage 500 which will feature two rounds in the qualifying race. United Rentals 200 will feature a single-car, single-lap and single-round, with the fastest car earning the pole.
The 2022 Qualifying Order for United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway is as follows:
Ty Gibbs to continue momentum at NASCAR's Xfinity United Rentals 200 in 2022
NASCAR’s Xfinity United Rentals 200 will feature 40 entries. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs will be looking for his second win of the season after winning at Las Vegas. The 2021 ARCA Menards Series champion will be one of the drivers to watch out for in this race. He just made his season debut with Xfinity this year and has already secured his first win.
He will face tough competition, however, from A.J. Allmendinger, who took the pole in Las Vegas but lost the main race. The experienced driver has exhibited spectacular performances in the past three races and will be fighting for his first win of the season. Noah Gragson will also be among those who will be turning laps on Saturday and he is another driver to watch.
ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez will also be at Phoenix Raceway aiming to take home the victory. In an update by Bob Pockrass on Twitter, he stated that Nick Sanchez will be in sixth position in the qualifying order for Xfinity.
The event will start with a 30-minute practice session at 11:30 am ET. The event will then proceed to the qualifying race at 12 noon ET, which will then determine the starting position of United Rentals 200. The main event will then start at 4:30 pm ET. The event will mark the fourth race of the season.