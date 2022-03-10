NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Weather forecast for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR’s 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 is around the corner and will be gracing the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona this weekend. In most races, weather conditions play a huge role in the scheduling of events.

Speaking of weather changes, in case the racing day turns out to be rainy, the event will be delayed or rescheduled for another day. The changes are the result of a suspension of racing in the rain on all oval tracks.

However, in Phoenix, everything seems to be going well in terms of weather conditions. According to statistics, during the month of March in Phoenix, the high temperatures rarely fall below 64°F or exceed 91°F.

On the other hand, low temperatures rarely fall below 45°F or exceed 64°F which makes it conducive to racing weather.

Everyone appears to be in good spirits. On Twitter, Phoenix Raceway expressed their excitement about the event and invited everyone to attend and enjoy it.

"Ready to experience all the race action at Phoenix Raceway?! The @NASCAR Cup Series returns March 13, 2022, for the @RuoffMortgage 500 and November 6, 2022, for NASCAR Championship Weekend!"

Everything is in place for the NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 to begin.

The one-mile tri-oval track will be the shortest track of the first four race tracks that NASCAR has competed on this season. The Phoenix Raceway will see drivers turn 312 laps and if drivers are more aggressive than in Daytona 500, wrecking will be the order of the day.

The lineup construction for the practice session might be the difference from what we saw last weekend. During the practice session, cars will split into two groups, odd and even for a 15-minute session for each group.

The same procedure will be carried to the qualifying race and from there, the usual rules will apply where the fastest five cars in each group will proceed to the second round. The fastest two in the second round will earn the first row.

Following Austin Cindric's triumph, Kyle Larson's victory, and Alex Bowman's victory in the previous three races.They will name their fourth winner of the season after 312 laps. After back-to-back victories in Fontana and Las Vegas, Hendrick Motorsports are looking for their third win of the season.

After winning the Daytona 500, Team Penske will be looking for their second victory. Martin Truex Jr. holds the championship and is prepared to defend it, as he ranks second on the odds table with odds of +700. Kyle Larson leads the board with a +350 advantage.

