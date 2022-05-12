NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 marks the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 15 at 3 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long track features 17° to 20° of progressive banking in the turns. It has 9° to 11° of progressive banking on the frontstretch and 5° of banking on the backstretch.

The first twelve NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen ten different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted two wins so far this season. Kyle Busch is the defending victor of AdventHealth 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Heading to Kansas, Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.

The defending Cup champion Kyle Larson is tied with Busch at +700 odds. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are also tied at +700 to win the race on Sunday.

William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 12 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to vegasinsider.com.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Busch, +700 Kyle Larson, +700 Denny Hamlin, +700 Chase Elliott, +700 William Byron, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1000 Joey Logano, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1400 Tyler Reddick, +1600 Alex Bowman, +1600 Kevin Harvick, +1800 Christopher Bell, +2000 Chase Briscoe, +3000 Erik Jones, +3500 Kurt Busch, +4000 Brad Keselowski, +4000 Austin Cindric, +6000 Aric Almirola, +6000 Daniel Suarez, +8000 Austin Dillon, +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000 Noah Gragson, +15000 Justin Haley, +15000 Chris Buescher, +15000 Bubba Wallace, +15000 Michael McDowell, +50000 Cole Custer, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Harrison Burton, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

