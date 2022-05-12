×
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. leads the field towards turn one after taking the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 06:51 PM IST
News

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 marks the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 15 at 3 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long track features 17° to 20° of progressive banking in the turns. It has 9° to 11° of progressive banking on the frontstretch and 5° of banking on the backstretch.

The first twelve NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen ten different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Click your heels three times to start your engines.📍 @kansasspeedway https://t.co/QvOLhoMOKX

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted two wins so far this season. Kyle Busch is the defending victor of AdventHealth 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Heading to Kansas, Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.

The defending Cup champion Kyle Larson is tied with Busch at +700 odds. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are also tied at +700 to win the race on Sunday.

It's gonna be a P A R T Y ✨Get your last minute camping spot NOW! 🎟: nas.cr/3hK1s7Z https://t.co/hoV6vSEBlG

William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 12 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to vegasinsider.com.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Kyle Busch, +700
  2. Kyle Larson, +700
  3. Denny Hamlin, +700
  4. Chase Elliott, +700
  5. William Byron, +1000
  6. Ross Chastain, +1000
  7. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  8. Joey Logano, +1200
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1400
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1600
  11. Alex Bowman, +1600
  12. Kevin Harvick, +1800
  13. Christopher Bell, +2000
  14. Chase Briscoe, +3000
  15. Erik Jones, +3500
  16. Kurt Busch, +4000
  17. Brad Keselowski, +4000
  18. Austin Cindric, +6000
  19. Aric Almirola, +6000
  20. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  21. Austin Dillon, +8000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
  23. Noah Gragson, +15000
  24. Justin Haley, +15000
  25. Chris Buescher, +15000
  26. Bubba Wallace, +15000
  27. Michael McDowell, +50000
  28. Cole Custer, +50000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  30. Ty Dillon, +100000
  31. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  32. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  33. Harrison Burton, +100000
  34. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  35. Cody Ware, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

