NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 marks the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, May 15 at 3 pm ET at the Kansas Speedway.
The 1.5-mile-long track features 17° to 20° of progressive banking in the turns. It has 9° to 11° of progressive banking on the frontstretch and 5° of banking on the backstretch.
The first twelve NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen ten different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.
Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have posted two wins so far this season. Kyle Busch is the defending victor of AdventHealth 400 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.
Heading to Kansas, Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com.
The defending Cup champion Kyle Larson is tied with Busch at +700 odds. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are also tied at +700 to win the race on Sunday.
William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 12 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to vegasinsider.com.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400
Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at Kansas Speedway:
- Kyle Busch, +700
- Kyle Larson, +700
- Denny Hamlin, +700
- Chase Elliott, +700
- William Byron, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- Joey Logano, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1600
- Alex Bowman, +1600
- Kevin Harvick, +1800
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +3000
- Erik Jones, +3500
- Kurt Busch, +4000
- Brad Keselowski, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +6000
- Aric Almirola, +6000
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- Austin Dillon, +8000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
- Noah Gragson, +15000
- Justin Haley, +15000
- Chris Buescher, +15000
- Bubba Wallace, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +50000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Harrison Burton, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000