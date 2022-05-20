×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for All-Star Open and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 01:32 AM IST
News

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race marks the second exhibition event of the season. The green flag for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race is set to drop on Sunday, May 22 at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively.

Both the Sunday’s Cup Series races will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway, which features 20° of banking on turns 1 and 2 and 24° on turns 3 and 4.

The first 13 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners — Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have won two races so far this season. Larson is the defending victor of the All-Star Race and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Heading to Texas, Larson has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com. Former champions Kyle Busch and Chase are tied with Larson at +700 odds.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race

Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson +600
  2. Kyle Busch +700
  3. Chase Elliott +700
  4. William Byron +900
  5. Ross Chastain +1000
  6. Tyler Reddick +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney +1200
  8. Martin Truex, Jr. +1200
  9. Denny Hamlin +1200
  10. Alex Bowman +1400
  11. Christopher Bell +1600
  12. Joey Logano +1800
  13. Kurt Busch +2500
  14. Kevin Harvick +3500
  15. Erik Jones +4000
  16. Chase Briscoe +4000
  17. Austin Cindric +4000
  18. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +5000
  19. Bubba Wallace +5000
  20. Daniel Suarez +5000
  21. Austin Dillon +6000
  22. Brad Keselowski +8000
  23. Justin Haley +10000
  24. Cole Custer +10000
  25. Chris Buescher +10000
  26. Aric Almirola +10000
  27. A.J. Allmendinger +10000
  28. Todd Gilliland +50000
  29. Michael McDowell +50000
  30. Corey Lajoie +50000
  31. Ty Dillon +50000
  32. Harrison Burton +50000
  33. Landon Cassill +100000
  34. B.J. McLeod +100000
  35. Garrett Smithley +100000
  36. Cody Ware +100000

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open

Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Tyler Reddick +100
  2. Daniel Suarez +175
  3. Austin Dillon +175
  4. Chris Buescher +600
  5. Erik Jones +1000
  6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +2000
  7. Cole Custer +8000
  8. Ty Dillon +10000
  9. Todd Gilliland +10000
  10. Justin Haley +10000
  11. Harrison Burton +10000
  12. Corey Lajoie +25000
  13. Landon Cassill +50000
  14. Cody Ware +50000
  15. B.J. McLeod +50000
  16. Garrett Smithley +50000

Edited by Adam Dickson
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी