NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for All-Star Open and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race marks the second exhibition event of the season. The green flag for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race is set to drop on Sunday, May 22 at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively.
Both the Sunday’s Cup Series races will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway, which features 20° of banking on turns 1 and 2 and 24° on turns 3 and 4.
The first 13 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners — Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.
Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have won two races so far this season. Larson is the defending victor of the All-Star Race and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.
Heading to Texas, Larson has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com. Former champions Kyle Busch and Chase are tied with Larson at +700 odds.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race
Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson +600
- Kyle Busch +700
- Chase Elliott +700
- William Byron +900
- Ross Chastain +1000
- Tyler Reddick +1200
- Ryan Blaney +1200
- Martin Truex, Jr. +1200
- Denny Hamlin +1200
- Alex Bowman +1400
- Christopher Bell +1600
- Joey Logano +1800
- Kurt Busch +2500
- Kevin Harvick +3500
- Erik Jones +4000
- Chase Briscoe +4000
- Austin Cindric +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +5000
- Bubba Wallace +5000
- Daniel Suarez +5000
- Austin Dillon +6000
- Brad Keselowski +8000
- Justin Haley +10000
- Cole Custer +10000
- Chris Buescher +10000
- Aric Almirola +10000
- A.J. Allmendinger +10000
- Todd Gilliland +50000
- Michael McDowell +50000
- Corey Lajoie +50000
- Ty Dillon +50000
- Harrison Burton +50000
- Landon Cassill +100000
- B.J. McLeod +100000
- Garrett Smithley +100000
- Cody Ware +100000
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open
Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway:
- Tyler Reddick +100
- Daniel Suarez +175
- Austin Dillon +175
- Chris Buescher +600
- Erik Jones +1000
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +2000
- Cole Custer +8000
- Ty Dillon +10000
- Todd Gilliland +10000
- Justin Haley +10000
- Harrison Burton +10000
- Corey Lajoie +25000
- Landon Cassill +50000
- Cody Ware +50000
- B.J. McLeod +50000
- Garrett Smithley +50000