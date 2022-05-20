NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for All-Star Open and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race marks the second exhibition event of the season. The green flag for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race is set to drop on Sunday, May 22 at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively.

Both the Sunday’s Cup Series races will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway, which features 20° of banking on turns 1 and 2 and 24° on turns 3 and 4.

The first 13 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners — Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.

Byron and Chastain are the only two drivers who have won two races so far this season. Larson is the defending victor of the All-Star Race and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Heading to Texas, Larson has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to vegasinsider.com. Former champions Kyle Busch and Chase are tied with Larson at +700 odds.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race

Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson +600 Kyle Busch +700 Chase Elliott +700 William Byron +900 Ross Chastain +1000 Tyler Reddick +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Martin Truex, Jr. +1200 Denny Hamlin +1200 Alex Bowman +1400 Christopher Bell +1600 Joey Logano +1800 Kurt Busch +2500 Kevin Harvick +3500 Erik Jones +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Austin Cindric +4000 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +5000 Bubba Wallace +5000 Daniel Suarez +5000 Austin Dillon +6000 Brad Keselowski +8000 Justin Haley +10000 Cole Custer +10000 Chris Buescher +10000 Aric Almirola +10000 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 Todd Gilliland +50000 Michael McDowell +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 Ty Dillon +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Landon Cassill +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Cody Ware +100000

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open

Here are the driver odds for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway:

Tyler Reddick +100 Daniel Suarez +175 Austin Dillon +175 Chris Buescher +600 Erik Jones +1000 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +2000 Cole Custer +8000 Ty Dillon +10000 Todd Gilliland +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Harrison Burton +10000 Corey Lajoie +25000 Landon Cassill +50000 Cody Ware +50000 B.J. McLeod +50000 Garrett Smithley +50000

Edited by Adam Dickson