NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to Concord, North Carolina, for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 which is the 15th race of the 2022 season. The race is set to kick off on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29th, starting at precisely 6 pm ET.
The Coca-Cola 600 will be hosted at the fabulous Charlotte Motor Speedway, which features a banking of 24° in turns and straights of 5°. The 1.5-mile asphalt D-shaped oval track will see drivers line up for 400 laps, equivalent to 600 miles, before calling it a day.
Last weekend in Texas, NASCAR marked its second exhibition after a successful two-cup race, the NASCAR All-Star Open, where Daniel Suarez clinched the win, and the All-Star Race, where Ryan Blaney drove his #12 Ford Mustang to the victory lane.
Following Blaney's win, NASCAR has now recorded 12 different winners in 14 races. Rookie driver Austin Cindric opened the record after winning the Daytona 500, the season opener. Defending champion Kyle Larson posted the second win of the season, and the list goes on.
As NASCAR hit the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway searching for a new winner, odd masters have listed the two Kyle’s, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, as the favorites to win the race. Both drivers will be hitting the track with the best odds of +550. The odd board hasn’t changed much from the All-Star Race, as Larson is still the favorite to win, followed by Kyle Busch.
In Larson’s 10 wins last year, Coca-Cola 600 was one, and he will be doing his level best to defend it. After failing to protect his All-Star win in Texas due to early retirement, missing this one will be a massive blow for him.
NASCAR driver odds for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson is the perfect pick for your money for those going with the best odds. Kyle Busch has also been working extra hard, and following last week’s wreck, he will be trying to make a comeback, which makes him the perfect pick. Here are the odds for all drivers going into Charlotte:
- Kyle Busch +550
- Kyle Larson +550
- Chase Elliott +600
- Martin Truex Jr. +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1200
- Denny Hamlin +1200
- William Byron +1200
- Ross Chastain +1400
- Alex Bowman +1400
- Tyler Reddick +1400
- Kurt Busch +1600
- Joey Logano +1800
- Christopher Bell +2500
- Kevin Harvick +3000
- Daniel Suarez +4000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000
- Austin Dillon +5000
- Austin Cindric +5000
- Chase Briscoe +6000
- Erik Jones +7000
- Bubba Wallace +7000
- Brad Keselowski +8000
- Aric Almirola +8000
- Chris Buescher +10000
- Justin Haley +30000
- Cole Custer +30000
- Noah Gragson +50000
- Harrison Burton +50000
- Ty Dillon +50000
- Ryan Preece +100000
- Michael McDowell +100000
- Kaz Grala +100000
- Josh Bilicki +100000
- Corey Lajoie +100000
- Cody Ware +100000
- B.J. McLeod +100000
- Todd Gilliland +100000