NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Modified May 26, 2022 09:16 AM IST
NASCAR returns to Concord, North Carolina, for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 which is the 15th race of the 2022 season. The race is set to kick off on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29th, starting at precisely 6 pm ET.

Welcome to #CocaCola600 week. 🙌 https://t.co/fpmzMEsY4p

The Coca-Cola 600 will be hosted at the fabulous Charlotte Motor Speedway, which features a banking of 24° in turns and straights of 5°. The 1.5-mile asphalt D-shaped oval track will see drivers line up for 400 laps, equivalent to 600 miles, before calling it a day.

Last weekend in Texas, NASCAR marked its second exhibition after a successful two-cup race, the NASCAR All-Star Open, where Daniel Suarez clinched the win, and the All-Star Race, where Ryan Blaney drove his #12 Ford Mustang to the victory lane.

Following Blaney's win, NASCAR has now recorded 12 different winners in 14 races. Rookie driver Austin Cindric opened the record after winning the Daytona 500, the season opener. Defending champion Kyle Larson posted the second win of the season, and the list goes on.

As NASCAR hit the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway searching for a new winner, odd masters have listed the two Kyle’s, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, as the favorites to win the race. Both drivers will be hitting the track with the best odds of +550. The odd board hasn’t changed much from the All-Star Race, as Larson is still the favorite to win, followed by Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson rolls to a dominate Coca-Cola 600 win, sweeping all four stages and leading 328 laps of a possible 400. The win is the 270th Cup win for Hendrick Motorsports, giving the organization the all-time record.

In Larson’s 10 wins last year, Coca-Cola 600 was one, and he will be doing his level best to defend it. After failing to protect his All-Star win in Texas due to early retirement, missing this one will be a massive blow for him.

NASCAR driver odds for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is the perfect pick for your money for those going with the best odds. Kyle Busch has also been working extra hard, and following last week’s wreck, he will be trying to make a comeback, which makes him the perfect pick. Here are the odds for all drivers going into Charlotte:

  1. Kyle Busch +550
  2. Kyle Larson +550
  3. Chase Elliott +600
  4. Martin Truex Jr. +1000
  5. Ryan Blaney +1200
  6. Denny Hamlin +1200
  7. William Byron +1200
  8. Ross Chastain +1400
  9. Alex Bowman +1400
  10. Tyler Reddick +1400
  11. Kurt Busch +1600
  12. Joey Logano +1800
  13. Christopher Bell +2500
  14. Kevin Harvick +3000
  15. Daniel Suarez +4000
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000
  17. Austin Dillon +5000
  18. Austin Cindric +5000
  19. Chase Briscoe +6000
  20. Erik Jones +7000
  21. Bubba Wallace +7000
  22. Brad Keselowski +8000
  23. Aric Almirola +8000
  24. Chris Buescher +10000
  25. Justin Haley +30000
  26. Cole Custer +30000
  27. Noah Gragson +50000
  28. Harrison Burton +50000
  29. Ty Dillon +50000
  30. Ryan Preece +100000
  31. Michael McDowell +100000
  32. Kaz Grala +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki +100000
  34. Corey Lajoie +100000
  35. Cody Ware +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod +100000
  37. Todd Gilliland +100000

Edited by Anurag C
