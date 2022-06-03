×
NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Martin Truex Jr. during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2022 03:37 AM IST

The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.

The inaugural Cup race, which was added to the season for the first time, replaces one of the two races that are usually held at the Pocono Raceway.

World Wide Technology Raceway Prepares For First Nascar Cup Series Race via @forbes forbes.com/sites/josephwo…

The first 14 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

Byron, Chastain and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have posted two wins so far this season.

Fanfest has begun! Come meet Kyle Larson and grab an autograph! #nascar #fanfest #EnjoyIllinois300 https://t.co/s6FEOFgGW4

Heading to Illinois, Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +800, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defending Cup champion is tied with Kyle Busch at +800 odds. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are also tied at +900 to win the race on Sunday.

William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 14 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

  1. Kyle Larson, +800
  2. Kyle Busch, +800
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +900
  4. Denny Hamlin, +900
  5. Chase Elliott, +1000
  6. William Byron, +1000
  7. Ross Chastain, +1000
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1000
  9. Christopher Bell, +1200
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  11. Joey Logano, +1600
  12. Kevin Harvick, +1600
  13. Alex Bowman, +1800
  14. Chase Briscoe, +2500
  15. Kurt Busch, +3000
  16. Aric Almirola, +3000
  17. Daniel Suarez, +4000
  18. Austin Cindric, +6000
  19. Bubba Wallace, +6000
  20. Brad Keselowski, +6000
  21. Erik Jones, +6000
  22. Austin Dillon, +6000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000
  24. Chris Buescher, +10000
  25. Cole Custer, +20000
  26. Harrison Burton, +50000
  27. Ty Dillon, +50000
  28. Michael McDowell, +50000
  29. Justin Haley, +50000
  30. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  32. Cody Ware, +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. Todd Gilliland, +100000

The live telecast of inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 can be watched on FOX and MRN.

