NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.
The inaugural Cup race, which was added to the season for the first time, replaces one of the two races that are usually held at the Pocono Raceway.
The first 14 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.
Byron, Chastain and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have posted two wins so far this season.
Heading to Illinois, Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +800, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The defending Cup champion is tied with Kyle Busch at +800 odds. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are also tied at +900 to win the race on Sunday.
William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 14 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300
Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
- Kyle Larson, +800
- Kyle Busch, +800
- Martin Truex Jr., +900
- Denny Hamlin, +900
- Chase Elliott, +1000
- William Byron, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1000
- Christopher Bell, +1200
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1600
- Kevin Harvick, +1600
- Alex Bowman, +1800
- Chase Briscoe, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +3000
- Aric Almirola, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +6000
- Bubba Wallace, +6000
- Brad Keselowski, +6000
- Erik Jones, +6000
- Austin Dillon, +6000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Cole Custer, +20000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Michael McDowell, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
The live telecast of inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 can be watched on FOX and MRN.