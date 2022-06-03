NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and nine degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.

The inaugural Cup race, which was added to the season for the first time, replaces one of the two races that are usually held at the Pocono Raceway.

The first 14 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

Byron, Chastain and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have posted two wins so far this season.

Heading to Illinois, Kyle Larson has the top betting odds, at +800, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defending Cup champion is tied with Kyle Busch at +800 odds. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are also tied at +900 to win the race on Sunday.

William Byron and Ross Chastain, who have already recorded two wins in their first 14 races, have the third-highest betting odds of +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Kyle Larson, +800 Kyle Busch, +800 Martin Truex Jr., +900 Denny Hamlin, +900 Chase Elliott, +1000 William Byron, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1000 Christopher Bell, +1200 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Joey Logano, +1600 Kevin Harvick, +1600 Alex Bowman, +1800 Chase Briscoe, +2500 Kurt Busch, +3000 Aric Almirola, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +4000 Austin Cindric, +6000 Bubba Wallace, +6000 Brad Keselowski, +6000 Erik Jones, +6000 Austin Dillon, +6000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Cole Custer, +20000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Michael McDowell, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000

The live telecast of inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 can be watched on FOX and MRN.

