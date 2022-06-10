×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Chase Briscoe, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Reddick race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Chase Briscoe, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Reddick race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 10, 2022 07:21 AM IST

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 12, at 4:00 pm ET at the Sonoma Raceway.

The 1.99-mile-long track features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

The first 15 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.

We're ready for the lefts and rights of @RaceSonoma! ... and we're bringing the #CampingWorldTrucks, too! https://t.co/Jmutn5QWzj

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the only four drivers who have posted two wins so far this season.

Kyle Larson is the defending victor of Toyota/Save Mart 350 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this season.

Heading to Sonoma County, Chase Elliott has the top betting odds at +550 odds to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ayo, @NASCAR - you ready?! 🍷🏁#GeneralTire200 | #DoorDash250 | #ToyotaSaveMart350 https://t.co/Tv6ILOJ6u1

The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson placed second at +650 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +900, Kyle Busch at +1000, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top-5 to win the race on Sunday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the perfect picks for your money for those going with the best odds. Kyle Busch has also been working extra hard, and following the last two weeks’ runner-up finishes, he will be trying to win the final moments of the race, which makes him the perfect pick.

Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway.

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott, +550
  2. Kyle Larson, +650
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +900
  4. Kyle Busch, +1000
  5. Ross Chastain, +1200
  6. A.J. Allmendinger, +1200
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1400
  8. Denny Hamlin, +1400
  9. Austin Cindric, +1400
  10. Christopher Bell, +1400
  11. Chase Briscoe, +1400
  12. Tyler Reddick, +1800
  13. Joey Logano, +1800
  14. Kurt Busch, +2000
  15. Alex Bowman, +2500
  16. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  17. William Byron, +3000
  18. Kevin Harvick, +3000
  19. Erik Jones, +4000
  20. Michael McDowell, +10000
  21. Cole Custer, +10000
  22. Aric Almirola, +10000
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
  24. Justin Haley, +30000
  25. Chris Buescher, +30000
  26. Brad Keselowski, +30000
  27. Bubba Wallace, +30000
  28. Austin Dillon, +30000
  29. Ty Dillon, +50000
  30. Harrison Burton, +50000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. Cody Ware, +100000
  35. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be watched on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...