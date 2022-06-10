NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, June 12, at 4:00 pm ET at the Sonoma Raceway.
The 1.99-mile-long track features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.
The first 15 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season have seen 11 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, and Logano are the only four drivers who have posted two wins so far this season.
Kyle Larson is the defending victor of Toyota/Save Mart 350 and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this season.
Heading to Sonoma County, Chase Elliott has the top betting odds at +550 odds to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson placed second at +650 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +900, Kyle Busch at +1000, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top-5 to win the race on Sunday.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the perfect picks for your money for those going with the best odds. Kyle Busch has also been working extra hard, and following the last two weeks’ runner-up finishes, he will be trying to win the final moments of the race, which makes him the perfect pick.
Here are the odds for all 36-drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway.
- Chase Elliott, +550
- Kyle Larson, +650
- Martin Truex Jr., +900
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1400
- Denny Hamlin, +1400
- Austin Cindric, +1400
- Christopher Bell, +1400
- Chase Briscoe, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1800
- Joey Logano, +1800
- Kurt Busch, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- William Byron, +3000
- Kevin Harvick, +3000
- Erik Jones, +4000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Cole Custer, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
- Justin Haley, +30000
- Chris Buescher, +30000
- Brad Keselowski, +30000
- Bubba Wallace, +30000
- Austin Dillon, +30000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be watched on FOX and MRN.