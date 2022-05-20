NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is taking a break from its regular season points races this week in favor of the All-Star events of the 2022 NASCAR season. The All-Star Open and the All-Star Race are returning to Texas Motor Speedway for the second straight year.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 22 at the 1.44-mile-long track. The green flag for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race will drop at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively. Both the races will be broadcasted on FOX and PRN.

Before each race, there will be a qualifying session to decide the starting lineup for the main event. Along with the already-qualified All-Star Race drivers, three drivers who are not yet eligible for the race will try to make their way in. Twenty drivers have already qualified into the race. Three winners from the All-Star Race, plus the fan-vote winner, will join them.

Both the All-Star Open and All-Star Race will be held for single-car qualifying with one lap each and the qualifying order will be in reverse order based on owners’ points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for this weekend. Open and all-star by owner points (top-8 in all-star advance to pit stop/one-lap head-to-head bracket round). Kansas metrics will set Charlotte qual order for Cup. In Xfinity, 39 for 38 spots; in trucks, 38 for 36 spots. Qualifying orders for this weekend. Open and all-star by owner points (top-8 in all-star advance to pit stop/one-lap head-to-head bracket round). Kansas metrics will set Charlotte qual order for Cup. In Xfinity, 39 for 38 spots; in trucks, 38 for 36 spots. https://t.co/VPhcjzM25I

Qualifying for the All-Star Open is set for Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying for the All-Star Race is set for the same day at 7:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

The qualifying order for Sunday’s All-Star Open and All-Star Race is as follows:

All-Star Open: Order - Driver - Owner Points

BJ McLeod - 36 Cody Ware - 35 Landon Cassill - 34 Garrett Smithley - 33 Corey LaJoie - 30 Todd Gilliland - 29 Harrison Burton - 28 Cole Custer - 27 Ty Dillon - 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 25 Justin Haley - 23 Chris Buescher - 21 Daniel Suarez - 19 Erik Jones - 17 Tyler Reddick - 15 Austin Dillon - 13

All-Star Race: Order - Driver - Owner Points

AJ Allmendinger - 32 Brad Keselowski - 31 Michael McDowell - 24 Bubba Wallace - 22 Denny Hamlin - 20 Kurt Busch - 18 Austin Cindric - 16 Chase Briscoe - 14 Aric Almirola - 12 Kevin Harvick - 11 Christopher Bell - 10 Kyle Larson - 9 Alex Bowman - 8 Joey Logano - 7 Martin Truex Jr. - 6 Ross Chastain - 5 William Byron - 4 Kyle Busch - 3 Ryan Blaney - 2 Chase Elliott - 1

Catch all the NASCAR action this weekend in Texas.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi