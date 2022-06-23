NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the second year in a row for a weekend of racing. Like last year, all three major national series will race this weekend, concluding in Sunday's Ally 400 Cup Series event.

NASCAR returned to the Wilson County track last year after a decade-long absence, and officials at Nashville Superspeedway promised a full enjoyment experience as they unveil improvements for 2022.

This year, dozens of new exhibitions, activities, and thrilling performances will take place. Inside the Fan Zone, there will be attractions such as PBR Mechanical Bull Rides, bumper cars, axe tossing, a K9s In Flight exhibition, and more.

Nashville Superspeedway is a familiar sight on the regional sports, entertainment, and festival circuit. The 1.33-mile D-shaped oval has 14 degrees of banking and an 11-turn road course variant that extends the total length to 1.8 miles, where fans will be waiting for the flag to go green on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and watch their favorite drivers compete to take home the victory.

As usual, the NASCAR Cup Series will begin with practice on Friday, June 24, 2022, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on USA Network. This will be followed by the qualifying race on Saturday, June 25, which will start at 12 p.m. ET, and will determine the starting pole of Sunday's race. The qualifying session will air on the USA Network.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway

Like other races, the 36 NASCAR Cup drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. Each group's first five fastest cars will proceed onto the second round to compete for the pole.

The qualifying order is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, as follows

Group A: Order - Driver - Metric score

BJ McLeod 36.900 JJ Yeley 32.950 Josh Bilicki 31.950 Harrison Burton 28.450 Denny Hamlin 25.900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23.900 Cole Custer 22.500 Erik Jones 20.950 Christopher Bell 18.500 Martin Truex Jr. 18.400 Justin Haley 17.200 Austin Dillon 14.200 Chase Briscoe 13.000 Austin Cindric 11.650 Micheal McDowell 9.600 Chris Buescher 8.600 Daniel Suarez 6.900 Ross Chastain 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver - Metric score

Cody Ware 33.700 Corey LaJoie 31.800 Bubba Wallace Jr. 31.250 Todd Gilliland 27.100 Ty Dillon 24.800 Tyler Reddick 23.750 AJ Allmendinger 22.000 Kurt Busch 19.550 Kyle Busch 18.450 Brad Keselowski 17.600 Aric Almirola 15.650 Joey Logano 14.000 Alex Bowman 12.200 Kyle Larson 10.200 William Byron 9.100 Kevin Harvick 7.400 Ryan Blaney 6.650 Chase Elliot 4.650

