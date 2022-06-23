Create
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR returns to Nashville for the Ally 400
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 23, 2022 02:00 PM IST

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the second year in a row for a weekend of racing. Like last year, all three major national series will race this weekend, concluding in Sunday's Ally 400 Cup Series event.

Broadway isn't ready for us 🙌

NASCAR returned to the Wilson County track last year after a decade-long absence, and officials at Nashville Superspeedway promised a full enjoyment experience as they unveil improvements for 2022.

This year, dozens of new exhibitions, activities, and thrilling performances will take place. Inside the Fan Zone, there will be attractions such as PBR Mechanical Bull Rides, bumper cars, axe tossing, a K9s In Flight exhibition, and more.

Nashville Superspeedway is a familiar sight on the regional sports, entertainment, and festival circuit. The 1.33-mile D-shaped oval has 14 degrees of banking and an 11-turn road course variant that extends the total length to 1.8 miles, where fans will be waiting for the flag to go green on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and watch their favorite drivers compete to take home the victory.

As usual, the NASCAR Cup Series will begin with practice on Friday, June 24, 2022, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on USA Network. This will be followed by the qualifying race on Saturday, June 25, which will start at 12 p.m. ET, and will determine the starting pole of Sunday's race. The qualifying session will air on the USA Network.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway

Like other races, the 36 NASCAR Cup drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd-even order and each group will run for two laps. Each group's first five fastest cars will proceed onto the second round to compete for the pole.

The qualifying order is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, as follows

Qualifying orders for Nashville this weekend:

Group A: Order - Driver - Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod 36.900
  2. JJ Yeley 32.950
  3. Josh Bilicki 31.950
  4. Harrison Burton 28.450
  5. Denny Hamlin 25.900
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23.900
  7. Cole Custer 22.500
  8. Erik Jones 20.950
  9. Christopher Bell 18.500
  10. Martin Truex Jr. 18.400
  11. Justin Haley 17.200
  12. Austin Dillon 14.200
  13. Chase Briscoe 13.000
  14. Austin Cindric 11.650
  15. Micheal McDowell 9.600
  16. Chris Buescher 8.600
  17. Daniel Suarez 6.900
  18. Ross Chastain 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver - Metric score

  1. Cody Ware 33.700
  2. Corey LaJoie 31.800
  3. Bubba Wallace Jr. 31.250
  4. Todd Gilliland 27.100
  5. Ty Dillon 24.800
  6. Tyler Reddick 23.750
  7. AJ Allmendinger 22.000
  8. Kurt Busch 19.550
  9. Kyle Busch 18.450
  10. Brad Keselowski 17.600
  11. Aric Almirola 15.650
  12. Joey Logano 14.000
  13. Alex Bowman 12.200
  14. Kyle Larson 10.200
  15. William Byron 9.100
  16. Kevin Harvick 7.400
  17. Ryan Blaney 6.650
  18. Chase Elliot 4.650

