NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Full entry list for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond following its first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Richmond Speedway in Henrico County, Virginia. The race will start at 3 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

The Toyota Owners 400 is contested over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped asphalt track. The venue will host the 131st race in the series’ history.

The Richmond Raceway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1953, with Lee Petty taking the win.

The venue features 14 degrees of banking at the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. It is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Motorsports writer Bob Pockrass shared this week's Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, by stating that:

“37 Cup cars for Richmond. Biffle the only open entry. Lally is listed in the 78 but sometimes teams don’t change the names in their online form from previous race all that quickly.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and finished with a total time of 3:06:57.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota Owners 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37-cars that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Garrett Smithley #16 – A J Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Greg Biffle #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 – Landon Cassill #78 – Andy Lally #99 - Daniel Suarez

