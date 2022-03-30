×
NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Full entry list for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 30, 2022 10:09 PM IST
NASCAR heads to Richmond following its first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held next weekend at Richmond Speedway in Henrico County, Virginia. The race will start at 3 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

The Toyota Owners 400 is contested over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped asphalt track. The venue will host the 131st race in the series’ history.

been waiting to tweet this... #ToyotaOwners400 race week is finally here!

The Richmond Raceway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1953, with Lee Petty taking the win.

The venue features 14 degrees of banking at the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. It is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Motorsports writer Bob Pockrass shared this week's Cup Series drivers list on his official Twitter account, by stating that:

“37 Cup cars for Richmond. Biffle the only open entry. Lally is listed in the 78 but sometimes teams don’t change the names in their online form from previous race all that quickly.”
The Hendrick Motorsports driver won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and finished with a total time of 3:06:57.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota Owners 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37-cars that will take part at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – Garrett Smithley
  15. #16 – A J Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 – Greg Biffle
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 – Landon Cassill
  36. #78 – Andy Lally
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

