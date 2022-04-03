NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Full lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway 

After an action-packed first six NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship has arrived at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first short track race of the season this Sunday, April 3. The Toyota Owners 400 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.
The seventh race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile-long track. 37 drivers will compete for over 400 laps on a D-shaped asphalt race track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s race on his official Twitter account.
In Saturday’s qualifying race, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 119.782 mph. It was his second consecutive pole win in the ongoing 2022 NASCAR season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Blaney.
They will be followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola in the top-10.
Alex Bowman, the defending champion of the 2022 Toyota Owners 400, will line up 28th.
NASCAR's 2022 Toyota Owners 400 starting line-ups
Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at the Richmond Raceway:
Row 1
1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
2. #24 - William Byron
Row 2
3. #18 - Kyle Busch
4. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 3
5. #43 - Erik Jones
6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 4
7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
8. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 5
9. #20 - Christopher Bell
10. #10 - Aric Almirola
Row 6
11. #22 - Joey Logano
12. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 7
13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
Row 8
15. #9 - Chase Elliott
16. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 9
17. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
18. #17 - Chris Buescher
Row 10
19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
20. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
Row 11
21. #5 - Kyle Larson
22. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 12
23. #77 - Landon Cassill
24. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 13
25. #3 - Austin Dillon
26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
Row 14
27. #45 - Kurt Busch
28. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 15
29. #23 - Bubba Wallace
30. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 16
31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 17
33. #51 - Cody Ware
34. #78 - BJ McLeod
Row 18
35. #15 - JJ Yeley
36. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 19
37. #44 - Greg Biffle