NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Full lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway 

After an action-packed first six NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship has arrived at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the first short track race of the season this Sunday, April 3. The Toyota Owners 400 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The seventh race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile-long track. 37 drivers will compete for over 400 laps on a D-shaped asphalt race track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s race on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup starting lineup for Sunday at Richmond: Cup starting lineup for Sunday at Richmond: https://t.co/Xt9ymoSaj2

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 119.782 mph. It was his second consecutive pole win in the ongoing 2022 NASCAR season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Blaney.

They will be followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola in the top-10.

Alex Bowman, the defending champion of the 2022 Toyota Owners 400, will line up 28th.

NASCAR's 2022 Toyota Owners 400 starting line-ups

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at the Richmond Raceway:

Row 1

1. #12 - Ryan Blaney

2. #24 - William Byron

Row 2

3. #18 - Kyle Busch

4. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 3

5. #43 - Erik Jones

6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 4

7. #4 - Kevin Harvick

8. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 5

9. #20 - Christopher Bell

10. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 6

11. #22 - Joey Logano

12. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 7

13. #11 - Denny Hamlin

14. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Row 8

15. #9 - Chase Elliott

16. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 9

17. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

18. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 10

19. #6 - Brad Keselowski

20. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Row 11

21. #5 - Kyle Larson

22. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 12

23. #77 - Landon Cassill

24. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 13

25. #3 - Austin Dillon

26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger

Row 14

27. #45 - Kurt Busch

28. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 15

29. #23 - Bubba Wallace

30. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 16

31. #7 - Corey LaJoie

32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 17

33. #51 - Cody Ware

34. #78 - BJ McLeod

Row 18

35. #15 - JJ Yeley

36. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 19

37. #44 - Greg Biffle

