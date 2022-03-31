NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Practice schedule and timings for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series' seventh race will head to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 3. The event will be held at Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile D-shaped asphalt track, well known as America’s Premier Short Track.

Being a 0.75-mile-long race track, drivers will take 400 laps around the circuit. Initially, the Raceway was opened as a dirt raceway before it was transformed into asphalt in 1968 and is one of the shortest tracks in NASCAR's history.

The Toyota Owners 400 marks the 67th annual spring Cup Series race for the Richmond Raceway. Since 2011, the race has taken place in April. The track has also produced 53 different winners and will be poaching for its 54th new winner this time.

The race will also mark NASCAR’s first shortest track of the 2022 season after completing its first road course race last weekend, where Ross Chastain emerged as the winner.

The upcoming Richmond racing weekend will be no different from what we have seen before in terms of practice and qualifying sessions. The practice session, as well as the qualifying race, are expected to go down on Saturday. In some previous races, however, practice sessions and qualifying races were held on two separate days.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice Schedule for Toyota Owners 400

During the practice session, cars will be split into two groups in an odd/even order, where each team will have a warm-up session of 15 minutes. The practice will then lead to a single-car qualifying race, and the race will also be in two groups, with each group going for two laps. After that, the five fastest cars in each group will proceed to the second single-lap race in search of a pole winner. Here's the practice schedule for the Toyota Owners 400:

Saturday, April 2nd

10:30 am ET: Cup Series Practice (FS1, FOX.com/Live)

11:15 am ET: Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying race (FS1, FOX.com/live)

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will be defending his win after collecting it in 2021. His two teammates, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliot, are considered the favorites to win the race. Larson has experienced three disappointing weekends so far and is likely to make an impressive comeback. Chase Elliot, on the other hand, tops the table standings, despite not grabbing a win yet, and will be pressing the pedal harder to get his first win.

