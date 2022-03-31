×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Alex Bowman races during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Alex Bowman races during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 09:59 PM IST
News

The first shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Toyota Owners 400 at the Phoenix Raceway.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 3, at the 0.75-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be live on FOX and PRN.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars are positioned on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10:30 am ET on FS1.

You're going to like some of these schemes! 🎨

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 11:15 am ET. Like the Circuit of the Americas, the practice session is scheduled for 15 minutes for each group.

Qualifying orders for Richmond. https://t.co/STWhdzD3Ur

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 37-drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will qualify for the second single-lap round to win the pole on Sunday.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway

The qualifying order for Sunday’s Cup Series race will be divided into Group A and Group B will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 38.400
  2. Corey LaJoie - 33.300
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 32.450
  4. Bubba Wallace - 30.200
  5. Kurt Busch - 24.900
  6. Ty Dillon - 23.350
  7. Harrison Burton - 21.950
  8. Chris Buescher - 20.750
  9. Kyle Busch - 19.800
  10. Michael McDowell - 19.150
  11. Chase Briscoe - 18.300
  12. Justin Haley - 17.850
  13. Austin Dillon - 15.350
  14. Erik Jones - 13.750
  15. William Byron - 10.500
  16. Tyler Reddick - 7.650
  17. Ryan Blaney - 5.800
  18. Alex Bowman - 3.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Greg Biffle - 39.950
  2. Garrett Smithley - 36.700
  3. Landon Cassill - 32.750
  4. Cody Ware - 30.800
  5. AJ Allmendinger - 26.750
  6. Brad Keselowski - 23.350
  7. Cole Custer - 22.700
  8. Kyle Larson - 21.300
  9. Todd Gilliland - 19.950
  10. Joey Logano - 19.700
  11. Denny Hamlin - 18.500
  12. Daniel Suarez - 18.150
  13. Aric Almirola - 16.950
  14. Kevin Harvick - 13.850
  15. Christopher Bell - 12.100
  16. Austin Cindric - 8.950
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 7.450
  18. Chase Elliott - 3.700
  19. Ross Chastain - 2.550

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी