NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The first shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Toyota Owners 400 at the Phoenix Raceway.

The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 3, at the 0.75-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be live on FOX and PRN.

Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars are positioned on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10:30 am ET on FS1.

The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 11:15 am ET. Like the Circuit of the Americas, the practice session is scheduled for 15 minutes for each group.

While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 37-drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will qualify for the second single-lap round to win the pole on Sunday.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway

The qualifying order for Sunday’s Cup Series race will be divided into Group A and Group B will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 38.400 Corey LaJoie - 33.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 32.450 Bubba Wallace - 30.200 Kurt Busch - 24.900 Ty Dillon - 23.350 Harrison Burton - 21.950 Chris Buescher - 20.750 Kyle Busch - 19.800 Michael McDowell - 19.150 Chase Briscoe - 18.300 Justin Haley - 17.850 Austin Dillon - 15.350 Erik Jones - 13.750 William Byron - 10.500 Tyler Reddick - 7.650 Ryan Blaney - 5.800 Alex Bowman - 3.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Greg Biffle - 39.950 Garrett Smithley - 36.700 Landon Cassill - 32.750 Cody Ware - 30.800 AJ Allmendinger - 26.750 Brad Keselowski - 23.350 Cole Custer - 22.700 Kyle Larson - 21.300 Todd Gilliland - 19.950 Joey Logano - 19.700 Denny Hamlin - 18.500 Daniel Suarez - 18.150 Aric Almirola - 16.950 Kevin Harvick - 13.850 Christopher Bell - 12.100 Austin Cindric - 8.950 Martin Truex Jr - 7.450 Chase Elliott - 3.700 Ross Chastain - 2.550

