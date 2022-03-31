NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The first shortest track race of the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with the Toyota Owners 400 at the Phoenix Raceway.
The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 3, at the 0.75-mile-long track. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be live on FOX and PRN.
Before every NASCAR race, a qualifying session is conducted to determine the starting grid for the main event. The cars are positioned on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Cup Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10:30 am ET on FS1.
The practice session will be followed by a qualifying session on the same day at 11:15 am ET. Like the Circuit of the Americas, the practice session is scheduled for 15 minutes for each group.
While the qualifying rules will remain the same, the 37-drivers will be divided into two groups in an odd/even order and each group will go for two laps. The fastest five cars from each group will qualify for the second single-lap round to win the pole on Sunday.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway
The qualifying order for Sunday’s Cup Series race will be divided into Group A and Group B will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 38.400
- Corey LaJoie - 33.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 32.450
- Bubba Wallace - 30.200
- Kurt Busch - 24.900
- Ty Dillon - 23.350
- Harrison Burton - 21.950
- Chris Buescher - 20.750
- Kyle Busch - 19.800
- Michael McDowell - 19.150
- Chase Briscoe - 18.300
- Justin Haley - 17.850
- Austin Dillon - 15.350
- Erik Jones - 13.750
- William Byron - 10.500
- Tyler Reddick - 7.650
- Ryan Blaney - 5.800
- Alex Bowman - 3.000
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Greg Biffle - 39.950
- Garrett Smithley - 36.700
- Landon Cassill - 32.750
- Cody Ware - 30.800
- AJ Allmendinger - 26.750
- Brad Keselowski - 23.350
- Cole Custer - 22.700
- Kyle Larson - 21.300
- Todd Gilliland - 19.950
- Joey Logano - 19.700
- Denny Hamlin - 18.500
- Daniel Suarez - 18.150
- Aric Almirola - 16.950
- Kevin Harvick - 13.850
- Christopher Bell - 12.100
- Austin Cindric - 8.950
- Martin Truex Jr - 7.450
- Chase Elliott - 3.700
- Ross Chastain - 2.550