NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Race schedule and timings for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

On Sunday, April 3, the NASCAR Cup Series will visit Richmond, Virginia, for the Toyota Owners 400 in 2022. The weekend's event will take place at Richmond Raceway, with Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 2nd, and the race on Sunday. The Raceway is a 0.75-mile-long asphalt track where racers will complete 400 laps for a total distance of 300 miles. The event will be broadcast on FOX and will begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Short-track action and the start of @RichmondRaceway , here we come!Short-track action and the start of #Dash4Cash highlight an exciting weekend to come! .@RichmondRaceway, here we come! Short-track action and the start of #Dash4Cash highlight an exciting weekend to come! https://t.co/Edti6b4lRl

Richmond Raceway will host the Toyota Owners 400, marking it as the 131st race in the series' history. The asphalt racing track of the 0.75-mile-long oval in Henrico County, Virginia, includes 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4. This course is akin to an intermediate track but races like a short track, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Race schedule and timings for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

Here is the schedule and timing for the Toyota Owners 400:

Friday, April 3

3:30 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series Race

How fans will enjoy the entertainment of NASCAR Cup Series 2022 at Richmond

Fans will have an overabundance of entertainment options on and off the track when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. That includes the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour's Virginia for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday, the Xfinity Series' Toyota Care 250, and the Cup Series' Toyota Owners 400.

On Facebook, Richmond Raceway posted on their page how fun the weekend will be with Trackside Live.

From 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 31, America's Premier Short Track will host a Track Walk for campers. Richmond Raceway will provide dedicated race fans with the opportunity to experience Richmond Raceway in advance of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend by walking around the Fan Grounds and on the historic track surface.

The Toyota Owners 400 in 2021 was the first-afternoon race in Richmond since 2017. In 1953, Richmond hosted its first Cup race, which was won by Lee Petty. Richmond will host a summer race weekend on August 13-14 for the first time in track history, with the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 pm ET and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, August 14 at 3:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C