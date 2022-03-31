NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Weather forecast for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

American Premier Short Track and Richmond Raceway will be hosting the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 3rd.

It will be the first short track race of the 2022 season as well as the first race in the month of April. The event will roll out at exactly 3:30 p.m. EST and will be live on FOX, FOX.com/live, and Radio MRM.

The race will only feature 36 chartered drivers and they will be battling for 400 laps, equal to 480km on the 0.75-mile D-shaped track.

There have already been six different winners this season, with Ross Chastain being the last one on the list. He collected the Echo Park Texas Automotive Grand Prix win at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Despite the event being scheduled for Sunday, April 3rd, the weather conditions might reschedule or delay the event. Last weekend NASCAR was running on a road course track that was conducive to racing in the rain with strict guidelines.

However, on the oval tracks, the situation is completely different from that of road courses. In case of rain or harsh weather conditions, the race is delayed until the tracks dry up and, in some cases; the race is postponed until the following day.

In the past six races, NASCAR has not yet experienced heavy rains on racing days. However, they recently postponed practice sessions in Atlanta following the arrival of stormy weather.

According to the weather channel, Sunday is expected to have sunny skies with a high of 67°C with winds at 10-15 mph, it will also have a low of 38°C and winds at 5 to 10 mph. There is also a chance of rain, meaning the racing weekend might experience weather challenges.

While updating the schedule for the day, Bob Pockrass added that there is a 30% of rain on Sunday.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Richmond

(ET)



Fri

1p-Mod practice

4:15p-Mod qualifying

6:30p-Mod race (150)-FloRacing



Sat-FS1

8:30a-Xfinity p&q

10:30a-Cup p&q

1:30p-Xfinity race (75-75-100), 4 sets tires, fuel 120-125



Sun-FOX

3:30p-Cup race (70-160-170) , 9 sets fuel 125-135



How weather affected previous NASCAR Cup Series

Due to the location and the possibility of weather delays, NASCAR's spring races have historically been a source of concern.

Several races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 in 2020, have been postponed or even delayed in recent years. Similar difficulties were addressed in the 2021 timetable as well as in Atlanta during the 2022 season.

In 2021 there were several races were delayed due to weather conditions, including the Xfinty Series and Cup Series. Martinsville Speedway, where the second stage of the race was held, was stopped and moved to Sunday afternoon.

