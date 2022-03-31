NASCAR 2022 at Richmond: Where to watch Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway? Streaming information and more

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is underway and the Toyota Owners 400 is set to be held at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3. The race will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host its 131st race in the series' history and is the first short track race of the 2022 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will get started at 11:15 am ET on Saturday and can be seen on FS1.

Richmond Raceway @RichmondRaceway



race week is finally here! been waiting to tweet this... #ToyotaOwners400 race week is finally here! been waiting to tweet this... #ToyotaOwners400 race week is finally here!

The 2022 season saw a peak in viewership in the first six races and hopes to continue that trend this weekend at the Richmond Raceway.

Sunday's race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete against one another for 400-laps of the 0.75-mile-long track, resulting in a 300-mile race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and finished with a time of 3:06:57.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen six different winners in six races and with the start of the Toyota Owners 500, all drivers will be hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway?

Saturday, April 2, 2022

The Toyota Owners 400: Practice session will air on FS1, and it will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 10:30 am ET.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

The Toyota Owners 400: Qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 11:15 am ET.

Sunday, April 3, 2022

The main event will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will also stream on FOX Sports App as well as FOX.com.

If you don’t want to miss this most exciting and thrilling weekend, then you can also watch these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App which is available on both iOS and Android. If you don’t have a cable connection for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Edited by Anurag C