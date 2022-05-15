NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

After an action-packed first twelve NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Kansas Speedway in the United States. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, May 15, 2022. The AdventHealth 400 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 267 laps on the tri-oval race track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for AdventHealth 400 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup starting lineup by row for Sunday … Cup starting lineup by row for Sunday … https://t.co/0SKWPk5GSV

Just like previous Cup races, the qualifying race is conducted one day before the main event.

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third pole of the season at a speed of 179.575 mph. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will share the front row with Bell after turning a lap of 178.855 mph.

They will be followed by defending Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (178.772 mph), Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric (178.448 mph), and Kurt Busch (178.359 mph) in the top-5.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (177.983 mph), Aric Almirola (177.895 mph), Alex Bowman (177.567 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (176.436 mph), and Ryan Blaney (176.367 mph) completed the top-10.

2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

Row 1

1. #20 - Christopher Bell

2. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 2

3. #5 - Kyle Larson

4. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Row 3

5. #45 - Kurt Busch

6. #18 - Kyle Busch

Row 4

7. #10 - Aric Almirola

8. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 5

9. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

10. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Row 6

11. #1 - Ross Chastain

12. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 7

13. #24 - William Byron

14. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 8

15. #31 - Justin Haley

16. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 9

17. #42 - Ty Dillon

18. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 10

19. #99 - Daniel Suarez

20. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 11

21. #3 - Austin Dillon

22. #43 - Erik Jones

Row 12

23. #4 - Kevin Harvick

24. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 13

25. #34 - Michael McDowell

26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

Row 14

27. #15 - J.J. Yeley

28. #16 - Noah Gragson

Row 15

29. #51 - Cody Ware

30. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 16

31. #6 - Brad Keselowski

32. #78 - B.J. McLeod

Row 17

33. #77 - Josh Bilicki

34. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 18

35. #17 - Chris Buescher

36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

