NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

After an action-packed first twelve NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Kansas Speedway in the United States. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, May 15, 2022. The AdventHealth 400 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.
The 13th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 267 laps on the tri-oval race track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for AdventHealth 400 on his official Twitter account:
Just like previous Cup races, the qualifying race is conducted one day before the main event.
In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third pole of the season at a speed of 179.575 mph. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will share the front row with Bell after turning a lap of 178.855 mph.
They will be followed by defending Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (178.772 mph), Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric (178.448 mph), and Kurt Busch (178.359 mph) in the top-5.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (177.983 mph), Aric Almirola (177.895 mph), Alex Bowman (177.567 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (176.436 mph), and Ryan Blaney (176.367 mph) completed the top-10.
2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Kansas Speedway:
Row 1
1. #20 - Christopher Bell
2. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 2
3. #5 - Kyle Larson
4. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
Row 3
5. #45 - Kurt Busch
6. #18 - Kyle Busch
Row 4
7. #10 - Aric Almirola
8. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 5
9. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
Row 6
11. #1 - Ross Chastain
12. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 7
13. #24 - William Byron
14. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 8
15. #31 - Justin Haley
16. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 9
17. #42 - Ty Dillon
18. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 10
19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 11
21. #3 - Austin Dillon
22. #43 - Erik Jones
Row 12
23. #4 - Kevin Harvick
24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 13
25. #34 - Michael McDowell
26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
Row 14
27. #15 - J.J. Yeley
28. #16 - Noah Gragson
Row 15
29. #51 - Cody Ware
30. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 16
31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
32. #78 - B.J. McLeod
Row 17
33. #77 - Josh Bilicki
34. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 18
35. #17 - Chris Buescher
36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.