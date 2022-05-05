NASCAR 2022: Suspensions for violations after the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

On Tuesday, NASCAR issued penalties to two Cup Series teams after their cars lost a wheel during the recently concluded DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Denny Hamlin and the #16 Kaulig Racing team of AJ Allmendinger were penalized for violating Section 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR Rule Book. This section penalizes teams for the loss or separation of an improperly installed wheel.

Hamlin lost the left front wheel of his #11 Toyota Camry before coming out of the pit road. Meanwhile, Allmendinger lost the right front wheel from his #16 Chevrolet Camaro.

The technical problem saw Hamlin finishing at 21th and Allmendinger having a DNF at Dover.

NASCAR made official the four-race suspension to crew chiefs and two crew members for Hamlin, Kaulig No. 16 Cup and Mayer Xfinity teams for wheel coming off. The four-race suspensions include the all-star race (all-star race is one of the four). The suspensions are good for that series and one series "lower" so Cup suspensions are effective for Cup/Xfinity and Xfinity suspensions for Xfinity/truck.

Officials handed suspensions to #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Crew Chief Chris Gabehart and crew members Derrell Edwards (Jack) and Blake Houston (front-tire changer) for the next four races.

Suspensions were also issued to #16 Kaulig Racing Crew Chief Matt Swiderski and crew members Jonathan Willard (Jack) and Keiston France (front-tire changer) for the next four races.

A NASCAR spokesman on Wednesday said that Joe Gibbs Racing will appeal the penalties to Hamlin's team. While under appeal, members of the team listed in the penalty report will be allowed to participate for the team.

Fast Thoughts: Why the wheel coming off for Denny Hamlin is a frustrating issue for teams and why the penalty is so harsh.

Both teams will be without their suspended crew chief and crew members for the next four races at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The respective members of both teams will be eligible to return on June 5 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

This is the eighth occasion of the 2022 NASCAR season, where a team has been suspended due to tire loss issues during an event.

NASCAR imposes penalties on Xfinity Series teams at Dover Motor Speedway

In the Xfinity Series, #1 Jr Motorsports team of Sam Mayer was handed a four-race suspension for three crew members after his #1 Chevrolet lost a wheel during Saturday’s A-Game 200.

The three suspended members include Crew Chief Taylor Moyer and crew members Orane Ossowski (rear changer) and Markus Pierce-Brewster (Jack).

They will not be a part of the team in Darlington, Texas, Charlotte and Portland. This means they will be eligible to return on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In addition, Crew Chief Bruce Schlicker of the #16 Kaulig Racing team at Saturday’s Xfinity race was fined $5000 for lugs not properly installed in the post-race check.

