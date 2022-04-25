NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Final results for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is complete. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3 p.m. EST and lasted for three hours, 21 minutes, and 52 seconds. It took place at the Talladega Superspeedway, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing Team, Ross Chastain stole his second win of the 2022 season at Talladega on Sunday.

In a race that was filled with caution flags, Chastain passed both Kyle Larson and Erik Jones on the final lap for the victory.

The Florida native’s first career win came on the road course at Circuit of the Americas. Within the next five races, he recorded his second win.

Chastain and William Byron are the only drivers with multiple wins in the first 10 races of the season.

Meanwhile, Austin Dillon finished second, followed by Kyle Busch and WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson in fourth.

Martin Truex Jr., who has put in a consistent performance so far in the championship, completed the top five.

Christopher Bell, who won Sunday's pole, failed to take much advantage of the starting front as he finished 22nd.

NASCAR’s 2022 GEICO 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #18 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Kevin Harvick #12 - Ryan Blaney #31 - Justin Haley 10 - Aric Almirola #7 - Corey LaJoie #24 - William Byron #45 - Kurt Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #20 - Christopher Bell #6 - Brad Keselowski #15 - David Ragan #55 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Cole Custer #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez #22 - Joey Logano #42 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #44 - Greg Biffle #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #14 - Chase Briscoe #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Tyler Reddick

