NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Full weekend schedule for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR GEICO 500 is set to be green-flagged on Sunday, April 24, at Talladega Superspeedway. Coverage will be live at 3:00 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

Talladega Superspeedway is the largest track in the 2022 Cup Series schedule. First opened in 1969, the track is known for its steep banking with the inaugural Cup race being held in the same year. It is off the remaining race track and has been on the NASCAR circuit from the beginning.

Talladega is the longest NASCAR oval with a length of 2.66-mile-long tri-oval like the Daytona International Speedway, which is 2.5-mile-long. The track, previously known as Alabama International Motor Speedway, is a motorsports complex located north of Talladega, Alabama.

It is considered to be the fifth Crown Jewel race, along with the Brickyard 400 and the three originals.

The 39-drivers will compete for over 188 laps on Sunday and will be eyeing a win, along with which they will also try to take the lead in the points table.

The tenth Cup Series qualifying session will be held on Saturday at the 2.66-mile-longest tri-oval track. The 39 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order based on previous race results. The qualifying races for a single car and a single lap will be followed by Sunday's Cup race.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying time from each group will then move to Round 2 of qualifying to fight for pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR GEICO 500

Here’s the practice and qualifying schedule for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 22, 2022

4:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice

5:30 pm EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 23, 2022

11:00 am ET: Cup Series Qualifying

1:00 pm ET: General Tire 250

4:00 pm ET: Ag-Pro 300

Sunday, April 24, 2022

3:00 pm EST: GEICO 500

