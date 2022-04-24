×
NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Starting lineup for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 24, 2022 06:12 PM IST
News

After an action-packed first nine NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the longest track race of the season this Sunday, April 24. The GEICO 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. 39 drivers will compete for over 188-laps on a tri-oval asphalt race track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for GEICO 500 on his official Twitter account.

TalladegaSun2p ET-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30p ET-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:20p ET (2:20p CT): FOX-Cup race (60-60-68), 7 sets, fuel 38-40 laps. Pass-thru after green: Cassill (3x tech fails). No tech in the morning. NWS: 80s,0%rain https://t.co/JOyWfBM2CH

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 180.928 mph. It was his second pole win in the ongoing 2022 NASCAR season. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. will share the front row with Bell.

Definitely a team pole. Big thanks to everyone on the @DEWALTtough #20 team, and @AndyJGraves, @DavidWilsonTRD and everyone at TRD & @ToyotaRacing. This #CamryTRD is a hot rod!!! Looking forward to the @JoeGibbsRacing front row! #DEWALTtough #TeamToyota https://t.co/jwAyKDvP39

They will be followed by Daniel Hemric, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick in the top-10.

NASCAR's 2022 GEICO 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway.

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  4. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #45 - Kurt Busch
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #31 - Justin Haley
  12. #18 - Kyle Busch
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #42 - Ty Dillon
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell
  22. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  23. #10 - Aric Almirola
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #9 - Chase Elliott
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #62 - Noah Gragson
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  33. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #44 - Greg Biffle
  36. #15 - David Ragan
  37. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  38. #55 - J.J. Yeley
  39. #77 - Landon Cassill

