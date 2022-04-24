NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Starting lineup for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

After an action-packed first nine NASCAR Cup Series races, the championship arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the longest track race of the season this Sunday, April 24. The GEICO 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. 39 drivers will compete for over 188-laps on a tri-oval asphalt race track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for GEICO 500 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Talladega



Sun

2p ET-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30p ET-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:20p ET (2:20p CT): FOX-Cup race (60-60-68), 7 sets, fuel 38-40 laps. Pass-thru after green: Cassill (3x tech fails). No tech in the morning.



NWS: 80s,0%rain TalladegaSun2p ET-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30p ET-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:20p ET (2:20p CT): FOX-Cup race (60-60-68), 7 sets, fuel 38-40 laps. Pass-thru after green: Cassill (3x tech fails). No tech in the morning. NWS: 80s,0%rain https://t.co/JOyWfBM2CH

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 180.928 mph. It was his second pole win in the ongoing 2022 NASCAR season. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. will share the front row with Bell.

They will be followed by Daniel Hemric, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick in the top-10.

NASCAR's 2022 GEICO 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway.

#20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - Daniel Hemric #99 - Daniel Suarez #5 - Kyle Larson #45 - Kurt Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #8 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #18 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #3 - Austin Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #43 - Erik Jones #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #42 - Ty Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #9 - Chase Elliott #41 - Cole Custer #17 - Chris Buescher #62 - Noah Gragson #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Cody Ware #44 - Greg Biffle #15 - David Ragan #78 - B.J. McLeod #55 - J.J. Yeley #77 - Landon Cassill

