NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 on June 26, 2022. The race will be broadcast on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:00 p.m. ET.

NASCAR @NASCAR Broadway isn't ready for us Broadway isn't ready for us 🙌 https://t.co/RsBDkpIZn0

All Cup Series drivers will face the task of navigating the 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval, which is the longest concrete surface track on the 2022 schedule and will be competing for the prize money.

Journalist Bob Pockrass shared the purse amount on Twitter. This weekend's purse for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway amounts to $8,065,125 and $1,319,713, respectively. One can count on the drivers to try everything they can to take that prize money home.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purse for Cup race at Nashville is $8,065,125 ... Xfinity is $1,319,713 (haven't gotten truck yet). Purse for Cup race at Nashville is $8,065,125 ... Xfinity is $1,319,713 (haven't gotten truck yet).

For decades, the stock car racing series included "The Purse" in the box scores for each race on the calendar. Drivers would negotiate contracts with team owners for a wage as well as a percentage of the weekly purse. The purses varied according to the size and importance of the race; large tracks had large payments, while smaller tracks had lower payouts.

Great performances from Next Gen Car in the NASCAR Cup Series

In the 2022 Cup Series, the Next Gen cars are providing some fierce competition. Since the introduction of the new generation of cars in the Cup Series, this season has been exciting.

The series has seen a total of 12 different winners in the first 16 races of the 2022 season, matching the 2000 and 2012 seasons for the most winners in the modern era, trailing only the 2003 season that had 13 different winners.

In addition to the 12 different race winners this season, four are Cup Series first-time winners. Since the introduction of the Next Gen Car, it's been hard to predict which driver will take the victory during a race weekend.

Last season, Nashville Superspeedway held the track's inaugural Cup Series race, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson. The Cup Series champion won by a margin of 4.335 seconds over Ross Chastain, who finished second. Only time will tell if he will be able to defend his championship in Nashville this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far