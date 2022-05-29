NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After 13 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport moves to North Carolina for another thriller, the Coca-Cola 600.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen cars will run for the first time at Charlotte Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Coca-Cola 600 will be racing to win on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Sunday's race will be on Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 pm ET.

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will enter this weekend with some solid monetary incentives that will push drivers to come out on top.

This year, the Cup Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $8,919,032. The Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,284,615 and drivers in NASCAR’s youngest series, the Truck Series, will bag $676,097.

On Twitter, motor sports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in North Carolina across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series, writing:

“Purses (total for the entire field) for Charlotte weekend (incl all $ to charter teams for competing on per-race basis plus payout to charter teams for previous 3 yrs performance and all $ to season-ending points funds): Cup: $8,919,032, Xfinity: $1,284,615 Truck: $676,097”

On Saturday, May 28, the Cup Series action in North Carolina will begin with practice at 7:00 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 7:45 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2021 Coca-Cola 600 champion, Kyle Larson enters into another weekend as a favorite.

Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch have top positions on the board as favorites. Both drivers are tied with odds of +500 according to vegasinsider.com. Both drivers have one victory under their belt in the first quarter of the season.

DuraMAX Drydene 400 winner Chase Elliott has the second-best odds of +600. Elliott was followed by Martin Truex Jr. with +1000 odds. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and William Byron enter with the fifth-best odds of +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2022 Cup Series season is moving steadily with some brilliant performances. Every weekend, different drivers emerge as winners and the 2022 Cup Series will add some exciting chapters to the sport's history when the Cup Series hits on Sunday in the longest race of the season.

