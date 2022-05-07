NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR season returns to Darlington, South Carolina for another fully-packed racing weekend. Cup drivers will be lining up for the Goodyear 400 at the 1.366-mile traditional oval track, Darlington Raceway.

The long-awaited event is set to occur on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 36 tagged drivers will line up to battle for the Victory Lane. Apart from the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series as well as the Truck Series will be at the Lady in Black to make sure fans get an unforgettable experience. To add to the flavor of the weekend, NASCAR released the total prize money for the Goodyear 400.

According to journalist Bob Pockrass, who broke the news on his Twitter account, the Cup Series will pocket $7,292,599, the Xfinity Series will take home $1,273,583 and NASCAR’s youngest series the Truck Series will bag $712,347.

While confirming the funds in an evening Tweet, journalist Bob Pockrass wrote:

"Purses for Darlington weekend (entire purse for the event and includes, for Cup, amount included in per-race payouts to charter teams, and for all series, contingency awards, contribution to season-ending points fund, etc.) Cup-$7,292,599 Xfinity-$1,273,583 Trucks-$712,347"

However, some fans feel as if the Xfinity Series and Truck Series needed more funding than what they received. As we all know, NASCAR has a procedure for everything they do and the addition of extra funds will not be possible.

NASCAR Total Prize Money of the previous years

In 2015, the total purse was $18 million and the winner went home with $1,581,453. In 2020, Denny Hamlin loaded an estimated amount of about $2.07 million after he won the 2015 Daytona 500.

In 2022, reports that surfaced stated that they had said that they would release a purse of about $23.6 million in the 2022 Daytona 500. However, it turned out they were just rumors as they never released any purses.

Last year in Phoenix, race prize money was $10,053,801 for the Cup Series while Xfinity received $7,778,099. Compared to last year’s purse, NASCAR's purse is much lower this year.

At the moment, we don’t have the winner’s actual prize, but from the total prize pool, a Cup Series driver will take home an estimated amount of $1 million, while Xfinity will earn about $100k.

This year, Kyle Larson will be on the hunt for the prize as well as for another trophy to add to his record. Larson is considered to be the favorite to win the race, and this time, the predictors might get the odds right.

