NASCAR 2022: Updated driver standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

31 races, including the fifth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the first driver to win five races this season after winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling race, the 26-year-old took the lead from Ryan Blaney in a neck-to-neck battle on the final lap and drove his #9 Chevrolet away to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Post-race inspection cleared. Chase Elliott is OFFICIALLY your race winner! Post-race inspection cleared. Chase Elliott is OFFICIALLY your race winner! https://t.co/MZVEyWKcQO

With Sunday’s victory, Elliott confirmed his spot for the next playoff round, gained 58 points, and once again secured the top spot after jumping seven spots to take the lead in the playoff standings with 3103 points.

Elliott’s win and results in the second race of Round of 12 have once again jumbled the playoff standings. Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to fifth place in the playoff standings with 3087 points after finishing 27th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Updated grid: Unofficial grid: Elliott-win, Blaney +32, Chastain +28, Hamlin +21, Logano +18, Larson +18, Suarez +12, Briscoe +0, Cindric -0, Byron -11, Bell -33, Bowman -54 Updated grid: Unofficial grid: Elliott-win, Blaney +32, Chastain +28, Hamlin +21, Logano +18, Larson +18, Suarez +12, Briscoe +0, Cindric -0, Byron -11, Bell -33, Bowman -54 https://t.co/DyCW2Y3wmQ

Blaney, who finished runner-up, moved from fifth to second place. He is followed by Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, and Chase Briscoe in that final eighth place to advance into the Round of 8.

The NASCAR drivers who are below the cut-offline after the second race of the Round of 12 are Austin Cindric, William Byron (-11), Christopher Bell (-33), and Alex Bowman (-54). Bowman missed the race due to concussion-like symptoms following a crash he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after YellaWood 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 31 races:

Chase Elliott - 3103 Ryan Blaney - 3101 Ross Chastain - 3097 Denny Hamlin - 3090 Joey Logano - 3087 Kyle Larson - 3087 Daniel Suarez - 3081 Chase Briscoe - 3069 Austin Cindric - 3069 William Byron - 3058 Christopher Bell - 3036 Alex Bowman - 3015 Tyler Reddick - 2116 Austin Dillon - 2107 Kyle Busch - 2089 Kevin Harvick - 2071 Martin Truex Jr. - 880 Erik Jones - 727 Bubba Wallace - 678 Aric Almirola - 663 Chris Buescher - 621 Justin Haley - 615 Michael McDowell - 582 Brad Keselowski - 541 Cole Custer - 537 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 506 Kurt Busch - 485 Harrison Burton - 483 Todd Gilliland - 474 Ty Dillon - 474 Corey LaJoie - 379 Cody Ware - 276 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 63 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 2 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the final race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

