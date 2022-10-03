Create

NASCAR 2022: Updated driver standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 03, 2022 03:16 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

31 races, including the fifth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the first driver to win five races this season after winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling race, the 26-year-old took the lead from Ryan Blaney in a neck-to-neck battle on the final lap and drove his #9 Chevrolet away to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Post-race inspection cleared. Chase Elliott is OFFICIALLY your race winner! https://t.co/MZVEyWKcQO

With Sunday’s victory, Elliott confirmed his spot for the next playoff round, gained 58 points, and once again secured the top spot after jumping seven spots to take the lead in the playoff standings with 3103 points.

Elliott’s win and results in the second race of Round of 12 have once again jumbled the playoff standings. Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to fifth place in the playoff standings with 3087 points after finishing 27th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Updated grid: Unofficial grid: Elliott-win, Blaney +32, Chastain +28, Hamlin +21, Logano +18, Larson +18, Suarez +12, Briscoe +0, Cindric -0, Byron -11, Bell -33, Bowman -54 https://t.co/DyCW2Y3wmQ

Blaney, who finished runner-up, moved from fifth to second place. He is followed by Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, and Chase Briscoe in that final eighth place to advance into the Round of 8.

The NASCAR drivers who are below the cut-offline after the second race of the Round of 12 are Austin Cindric, William Byron (-11), Christopher Bell (-33), and Alex Bowman (-54). Bowman missed the race due to concussion-like symptoms following a crash he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after YellaWood 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 31 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 3103
  2. Ryan Blaney - 3101
  3. Ross Chastain - 3097
  4. Denny Hamlin - 3090
  5. Joey Logano - 3087
  6. Kyle Larson - 3087
  7. Daniel Suarez - 3081
  8. Chase Briscoe - 3069
  9. Austin Cindric - 3069
  10. William Byron - 3058
  11. Christopher Bell - 3036
  12. Alex Bowman - 3015
  13. Tyler Reddick - 2116
  14. Austin Dillon - 2107
  15. Kyle Busch - 2089
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2071
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 880
  18. Erik Jones - 727
  19. Bubba Wallace - 678
  20. Aric Almirola - 663
  21. Chris Buescher - 621
  22. Justin Haley - 615
  23. Michael McDowell - 582
  24. Brad Keselowski - 541
  25. Cole Custer - 537
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 506
  27. Kurt Busch - 485
  28. Harrison Burton - 483
  29. Todd Gilliland - 474
  30. Ty Dillon - 474
  31. Corey LaJoie - 379
  32. Cody Ware - 276
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 63
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 8
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 7
  40. Daniil Kvyat - 2
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the final race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

