NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 600-mile Memorial Day weekend tradition is back where NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 will be held. The weekend might be challenging due to weather conditions. NASCAR fans and drivers should worry less since they will be given weather updates as time goes on.

A cold front is expected to pass across the Charlotte area on Friday. This pattern is forecast to deliver significant storms to the region on Friday, possibly lasting into the late afternoon and early evening. This is a temporary difference from the previous forecast and will need to be observed.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Charlotte



Fri-FS1

12-ARCA p/q(no TV)

1:30-Truck p&q

3:30-Xfin p&q

6-ARCA race (100)

8:30-Trucks 30-30-74, 4 sets, fuel 49-52

NWS:70s,70-50%rain



Sat-FS1

1-Xfin 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 57-61

7-Cup p&q

NWS:70s,10%



Sun-FOX

6-Cup 100-100-100-100, 13 sets, fuel 58-63

It is expected to be cloudy, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and southern winds of 6-12 mph with high temperatures of 78°F and low temperatures of up to 66°F.

A real low-pressure point is predicted to head north of the Charlotte area on Saturday, bringing a low-pressure wave. While it will be sunny in the morning, there is a chance of rising clouds for the Xfinity race, late afternoon showers, and thunderstorms. Southern winds will be up to 6-12 mph with high temperatures of 83°F and low temperatures of up to 61°F.

NASCAR drivers and fans will have a beautiful day on Sunday with no signs of rain. The outlook for Sunday is drier. The sky, however, will be cloudy in the afternoon/early evening. The winds will be light and variable, with high temperatures of 84°F and low temperatures of up to 64°F.

NASCAR fans gave their views on why they are at Charlotte Motor Speedway despite the harsh weather conditions prediction

Diehard racing fans have already set up camp at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Many fans are predicted to attend this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 race despite chances of rain. Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, race-related activities will take place.

Many fans gave their views on why they were at Charlotte Motor Speedway despite the harsh weather throughout the weekend. A racing fan from Johnson City, Tennessee, said he had attended races at Charlotte Motor Speedway since 1978. He stated that he is looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with racing fans from across the country. He emphasized that dealing with unpredictable weather is part of the race week experience.

Another racing fan from Idaho also gave her views concerning the weather where she said that she and her husband had been going to Charlotte Motor Speedway since 2008. She, too, stated that racegoers must put up with the weather.

Official race preparations will begin on Friday. Several races and live music performances will occur throughout the weekend, concluding with Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening.

