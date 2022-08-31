Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway
Modified Aug 31, 2022 11:00 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 400. The venue will host the 27th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the first race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval race track will host the Cup race for the 73rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 367 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 502 miles in total.

Here we go. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/F64idbt56X

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Cook Out Southern 400 practice: High 90°F, Low 69°F, partly cloudy, and a 30% chance of rain.

Cook Out Southern 400 qualifying: High 90°F, Low 69°F, partly cloudy, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Cook Out Southern 400 main race: High 91°F, Low 70°F, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Darlington ETSat10:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfinity p&q12:05-USA (12:30; stream at noon)-Cup p&q3-USA-Xfinity race 45-45-57Sun3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay5-USA-Prerace6-USA-Cup race 115-115-137NWS: 80s day, 70s night, 30%rain-Sat, 20%-Sun

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 iteration of the Cook Out Southern 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Darlington Raceway on September 4 at 6:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

