NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

Thirteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch was the eleventh different driver this season to secure his win at Kansas Speedway.

With eight laps remaining in an intensely competitive AdventHealth 400, Busch took the lead from Kyle Larson in a close battle to earn his first race victory of the season and 28th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Busch gained 50 points and currently stands in 18th place in the Cup Series Standings. The 2004 Cup Series champion has a total of 283 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but ultimately finished in P3. With another top-five finish, he gained 53 points and placed third in the points table with 417 points.

With Kurt Busch’s win, NASCAR has seen eleven different winners, including two multiple race winners (Ross Chastain and William Byron), in the first 13 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX What. A. Battle. Kurt Busch to the lead late at Kansas! What. A. Battle. Kurt Busch to the lead late at Kansas! https://t.co/2siItDiagM

Other drivers who have tasted victory include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after AdventHealth 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 13 races:

#9 - Chase Elliott - 475 #12 - Ryan Blaney - 423 #18 - Kyle Busch - 417 #24 - William Byron - 415 #1 - Ross Chastain - 407 #19 - Martin Truex Jr - 400 #22 - Joey Logano - 396 #48 - Alex Bowman - 386 #5 - Kyle Larson - 376 #20 - Christopher Bell - 359 #4 - Kevin Harvick - 335 #10 - Aric Almirola - 322 #3 - Austin Dillon - 311 #14 - Chase Briscoe - 300 #8 - Tyler Reddick-300 #2 - Austin Cindric-291 #43 - Erik Jones - 290 #45 - Kurt Busch - 283 #99 - Daniel Suárez - 273 #11 - Denny Hamlin - 267 #17 - Chris Buescher - 261 #23 - Bubba Wallace - 257 #34 - Michael McDowell - 245 #31 - Justin Haley - 245 #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 227 #42 - Ty Dillon - 222 #41 - Cole Custer - 215 #21 - Harrison Burton - 185 #38 - Todd Gilliland - 185 #7 - Corey Lajoie - 179 #6 - Brad Keselowski - 176 #51 - Cody Ware - 112 #78 - BJ McLeod - 79 #15 - David Ragan - 61 #15 - Garrett Smithley - 28 #44 - Greg Biffle - 24 #27 - Jacques Villeneuve - 15 #66 - Boris Said - 11 #15 - Joey Hand - 2

