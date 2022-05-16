×
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Kyle Larson, race during the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified May 16, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Thirteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch was the eleventh different driver this season to secure his win at Kansas Speedway.

With eight laps remaining in an intensely competitive AdventHealth 400, Busch took the lead from Kyle Larson in a close battle to earn his first race victory of the season and 28th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Busch gained 50 points and currently stands in 18th place in the Cup Series Standings. The 2004 Cup Series champion has a total of 283 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but ultimately finished in P3. With another top-five finish, he gained 53 points and placed third in the points table with 417 points.

With Kurt Busch’s win, NASCAR has seen eleven different winners, including two multiple race winners (Ross Chastain and William Byron), in the first 13 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after AdventHealth 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 13 races:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott - 475
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney - 423
  3. #18 - Kyle Busch - 417
  4. #24 - William Byron - 415
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain - 407
  6. #19 - Martin Truex Jr - 400
  7. #22 - Joey Logano - 396
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman - 386
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson - 376
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell - 359
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick - 335
  12. #10 - Aric Almirola - 322
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon - 311
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe - 300
  15. #8 - Tyler Reddick-300
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric-291
  17. #43 - Erik Jones - 290
  18. #45 - Kurt Busch - 283
  19. #99 - Daniel Suárez - 273
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin - 267
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher - 261
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace - 257
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell - 245
  24. #31 - Justin Haley - 245
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 227
  26. #42 - Ty Dillon - 222
  27. #41 - Cole Custer - 215
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton - 185
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland - 185
  30. #7 - Corey Lajoie - 179
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski - 176
  32. #51 - Cody Ware - 112
  33. #78 - BJ McLeod - 79
  34. #15 - David Ragan - 61
  35. #15 - Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. #44 - Greg Biffle - 24
  37. #27 - Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. #66 - Boris Said - 11
  39. #15 - Joey Hand - 2

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

