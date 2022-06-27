NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Seventeen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the fifth multiple-race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at Nashville Superspeedway.
In an action-packed Ally 400, the 26-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch with 38 laps remaining and drove his #9 Chevrolet away from Kurt Busch on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 50 points and currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 586 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin, the Coca-Cola 600 winner who started from the pole, led 114 laps and finished in P6. With this, he gained 49 points and placed 20th in the championship standings with 374 points.
Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, gained 43 points after finishing the race in P4. He currently sits sixth in the points table.
With Chase Elliott’s victory, NASCAR has seen five drivers with multiple wins, including Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano in the first 17 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ally 400
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 17 races:
- Chase Elliott - 586
- Ross Chastain - 556
- Joey Logano - 534
- William Byron - 468
- Denny Hamlin - 374
- Kyle Busch - 539
- Kyle Larson - 519
- Alex Bowman - 461
- Kurt Busch - 397
- Austin Cindric - 392
- Chase Briscoe - 389
- Daniel Suarez - 388
- Ryan Blaney - 555
- Martin Truex Jr. - 516
- Christopher Bell - 480
- Kevin Harvick - 452
- Aric Almirola - 443
- Tyler Reddick - 400
- Austin Dillon - 399
- Erik Jones - 394
- Michael McDowell - 355
- Chris Buescher - 325
- Justin Haley - 324
- Bubba Wallace - 313
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 309
- Ty Dillon - 276
- Cole Custer - 273
- Harrison Burton - 253
- Todd Gilliland - 252
- Brad Keselowski - 235
- Corey LaJoie - 202
- Cody Ware - 129
- David Ragan - 61
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Joey Hand - 19
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
Catch the drivers and teams at the Kwik Trip 250 on July 3, 2022.