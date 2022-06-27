Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 27, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Seventeen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the fifth multiple-race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at Nashville Superspeedway.

In an action-packed Ally 400, the 26-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch with 38 laps remaining and drove his #9 Chevrolet away from Kurt Busch on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

We know you're up No. 9 fans, ring that Sireen! 🔊@chaseelliott wins the #Ally400! https://t.co/NYJx6laEkX

With Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 50 points and currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 586 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, the Coca-Cola 600 winner who started from the pole, led 114 laps and finished in P6. With this, he gained 49 points and placed 20th in the championship standings with 374 points.

NEWS: @chaseelliott's No. 9 car clears post-race inspection at @NashvilleSuperS! His second win of the season is official! https://t.co/yI0yw8yHpZ

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, gained 43 points after finishing the race in P4. He currently sits sixth in the points table.

With Chase Elliott’s victory, NASCAR has seen five drivers with multiple wins, including Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano in the first 17 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Ally 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 17 races:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott - 586
  2. Ross Chastain - 556
  3. Joey Logano - 534
  4. William Byron - 468
  5. Denny Hamlin - 374
  6. Kyle Busch - 539
  7. Kyle Larson - 519
  8. Alex Bowman - 461
  9. Kurt Busch - 397
  10. Austin Cindric - 392
  11. Chase Briscoe - 389
  12. Daniel Suarez - 388
  13. Ryan Blaney - 555
  14. Martin Truex Jr. - 516
  15. Christopher Bell - 480
  16. Kevin Harvick - 452
  17. Aric Almirola - 443
  18. Tyler Reddick - 400
  19. Austin Dillon - 399
  20. Erik Jones - 394
  21. Michael McDowell - 355
  22. Chris Buescher - 325
  23. Justin Haley - 324
  24. Bubba Wallace - 313
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 309
  26. Ty Dillon - 276
  27. Cole Custer - 273
  28. Harrison Burton - 253
  29. Todd Gilliland - 252
  30. Brad Keselowski - 235
  31. Corey LaJoie - 202
  32. Cody Ware - 129
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Greg Biffle - 24
  35. Joey Hand - 19
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11

Catch the drivers and teams at the Kwik Trip 250 on July 3, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...