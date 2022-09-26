NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

30 races, including the fourth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the second driver to win more than two wins after winning the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a chaotic race, the 26-year-old took the lead on the final restart with 24 laps remaining and drove his #8 Chevrolet away from Joey Logano on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s win, Reddick, who failed to qualify for the next round of the playoffs last week, gained 40 points, extending his lead over Austin Dillon in the standings to 24 points. He currently stands in 13th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 2107 points, with three wins and 10 top-five finishes.

The trend of non-playoff drivers winning in the post-season continued with Reddick’s win and the results of the first race of the Round of 12 have now jumbled the playoff standings for the fourth straight week. Chase Elliott, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to eighth place in the playoff standings with 3045 points after finishing 32nd at Texas Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano finished runner-up and once again secured the top spot in the playoff standings with 3071 points. While Ross Chastain moved from one spot to second, William Byron and Kyle Larson also climbed up in the points table.

The drivers who are below the cut-offline after the first race of the Round of 12 are Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 30 races:

Joey Logano - 3071 Ross Chastain - 3059 William Byron - 3058 Kyle Larson - 3057 Ryan Blaney - 3056 Denny Hamlin - 3049 Daniel Suarez - 3045 Chase Elliott - 3045 Chase Briscoe - 3041 Austin Cindric - 3034 Christopher Bell - 3016 Alex Bowman - 3015 Tyler Reddick - 2107 Austin Dillon - 2088 Kyle Busch - 2073 Kevin Harvick - 2073 Martin Truex Jr. - 869 Erik Jones - 689 Bubba Wallace - 657 Aric Almirola - 640 Chris Buescher - 606 Justin Haley - 584 Michael McDowell - 548 Brad Keselowski - 528 Cole Custer - 521 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 486 Kurt Busch - 485 Harrison Burton - 482 Ty Dillon - 460 Todd Gilliland - 444 Corey LaJoie - 377 Cody Ware - 271 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 63 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 2 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at Talladega Superspeedway for the next playoff race on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

