NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500
Tyler Reddick during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500
Modified Sep 26, 2022 03:30 PM IST

30 races, including the fourth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the second driver to win more than two wins after winning the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a chaotic race, the 26-year-old took the lead on the final restart with 24 laps remaining and drove his #8 Chevrolet away from Joey Logano on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

CHECKERED FLAG: @TylerReddick is victorious in Texas!He picks up his third win of the 2022 season! https://t.co/wCB1UcJ0Q1

With Sunday’s win, Reddick, who failed to qualify for the next round of the playoffs last week, gained 40 points, extending his lead over Austin Dillon in the standings to 24 points. He currently stands in 13th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 2107 points, with three wins and 10 top-five finishes.

The trend of non-playoff drivers winning in the post-season continued with Reddick’s win and the results of the first race of the Round of 12 have now jumbled the playoff standings for the fourth straight week. Chase Elliott, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to eighth place in the playoff standings with 3045 points after finishing 32nd at Texas Motor Speedway.

Winning always feels so good. @TylerReddick | @TXMotorSpeedway https://t.co/IIF5aBRXjw

Meanwhile, Joey Logano finished runner-up and once again secured the top spot in the playoff standings with 3071 points. While Ross Chastain moved from one spot to second, William Byron and Kyle Larson also climbed up in the points table.

The drivers who are below the cut-offline after the first race of the Round of 12 are Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 30 races:

  1. Joey Logano - 3071
  2. Ross Chastain - 3059
  3. William Byron - 3058
  4. Kyle Larson - 3057
  5. Ryan Blaney - 3056
  6. Denny Hamlin - 3049
  7. Daniel Suarez - 3045
  8. Chase Elliott - 3045
  9. Chase Briscoe - 3041
  10. Austin Cindric - 3034
  11. Christopher Bell - 3016
  12. Alex Bowman - 3015
  13. Tyler Reddick - 2107
  14. Austin Dillon - 2088
  15. Kyle Busch - 2073
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2073
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 869
  18. Erik Jones - 689
  19. Bubba Wallace - 657
  20. Aric Almirola - 640
  21. Chris Buescher - 606
  22. Justin Haley - 584
  23. Michael McDowell - 548
  24. Brad Keselowski - 528
  25. Cole Custer - 521
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 486
  27. Kurt Busch - 485
  28. Harrison Burton - 482
  29. Ty Dillon - 460
  30. Todd Gilliland - 444
  31. Corey LaJoie - 377
  32. Cody Ware - 271
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 63
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 8
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 7
  40. Daniil Kvyat - 2
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at Talladega Superspeedway for the next playoff race on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

