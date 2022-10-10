NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

32 races, including the sixth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his spot for the next round of the 2022 playoffs after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.
In a chaotic race, the 27-year-old used his fresh tires to power past Kevin Harvick entering Turn 1 at the start of overtime and drove away his #20 Toyota to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Bell confirmed his spot for the Round of 8, gained 40 points, and extended his lead over Ryan Blaney in the playoff standings to 3 points. He currently stands in fourth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 4018 points, with two wins and 11 top-five finishes.
Bell’s win and results in the elimination race in the Round of 12 have once again jumbled the playoff standings. Chase Elliott holds the top spot in the standings with 4046 points after finishing 20th at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is currently 20-points ahead of second-placed Joey Logano.
The drivers who have been eliminated from the battle for the championship are Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Bank of America Roval 400?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 32 races:
- Chase Elliott - 4046
- Joey Logano - 4026
- Ross Chastain - 4021
- Christopher Bell - 4018
- Ryan Blaney - 4015
- William Byron - 4015
- Denny Hamlin - 4013
- Chase Briscoe - 4009
- Kyle Larson - 2200
- Daniel Suarez - 2162
- Austin Cindric - 2154
- Tyler Reddick - 2153
- Austin Dillon - 2134
- Kyle Busch - 2123
- Alex Bowman - 2104
- Kevin Harvick - 2006
- Martin Truex Jr. - 900
- Erik Jones - 753
- Bubba Wallace - 708
- Aric Almirola - 685
- Chris Buescher - 652
- Justin Haley - 647
- Michael McDowell - 592
- Brad Keselowski - 564
- Cole Custer - 550
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 524
- Harrison Burton - 501
- Ty Dillon - 486
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Todd Gilliland - 481
- Corey LaJoie - 404
- Cody Ware - 276
- David Ragan - 89
- Joey Hand - 64
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Mike Rockenfeller - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 8
- Conor Daly - 3
- Kimi Raikkonen - 1
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the next round of the 2022 playoffs on Sunday, October 16, 2022.