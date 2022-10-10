Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 10, 2022 04:16 PM IST

32 races, including the sixth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his spot for the next round of the 2022 playoffs after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a chaotic race, the 27-year-old used his fresh tires to power past Kevin Harvick entering Turn 1 at the start of overtime and drove away his #20 Toyota to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Eight drivers with the chance to win it all. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/1YVr5gZyQO

With Sunday’s victory, Bell confirmed his spot for the Round of 8, gained 40 points, and extended his lead over Ryan Blaney in the playoff standings to 3 points. He currently stands in fourth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 4018 points, with two wins and 11 top-five finishes.

Reset: Elliott +31, Logano +11, Chastain +6, Bell +3, Byron -3, Blaney -3, Hamlin -5, Briscoe -9 https://t.co/dUYDxGzEpw

Bell’s win and results in the elimination race in the Round of 12 have once again jumbled the playoff standings. Chase Elliott holds the top spot in the standings with 4046 points after finishing 20th at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is currently 20-points ahead of second-placed Joey Logano.

The drivers who have been eliminated from the battle for the championship are Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Bank of America Roval 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 32 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 4046
  2. Joey Logano - 4026
  3. Ross Chastain - 4021
  4. Christopher Bell - 4018
  5. Ryan Blaney - 4015
  6. William Byron - 4015
  7. Denny Hamlin - 4013
  8. Chase Briscoe - 4009
  9. Kyle Larson - 2200
  10. Daniel Suarez - 2162
  11. Austin Cindric - 2154
  12. Tyler Reddick - 2153
  13. Austin Dillon - 2134
  14. Kyle Busch - 2123
  15. Alex Bowman - 2104
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2006
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 900
  18. Erik Jones - 753
  19. Bubba Wallace - 708
  20. Aric Almirola - 685
  21. Chris Buescher - 652
  22. Justin Haley - 647
  23. Michael McDowell - 592
  24. Brad Keselowski - 564
  25. Cole Custer - 550
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 524
  27. Harrison Burton - 501
  28. Ty Dillon - 486
  29. Kurt Busch - 485
  30. Todd Gilliland - 481
  31. Corey LaJoie - 404
  32. Cody Ware - 276
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 64
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Mike Rockenfeller - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Kyle Tilley - 8
  40. Conor Daly - 3
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the next round of the 2022 playoffs on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...