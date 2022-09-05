NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway 

27 races and the first race of the playoffs has already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Petty GMS Motorsport’s Erik Jones became the 17th different winner of the season after winning Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night.
In an action-packed Cook Out Southern 500, the 26-year-old took the lead when Kyle Busch’s #18 car suffered mechanical issues with 20 laps remaining. He then drove his #43 Chevrolet away from Denny Hamlin on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With last Sunday’s victory, Jones, a non-playoff driver, gained 45 points, extending his lead over Aric Almirola in the standings to 32 points. He currently stands in 18th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 634 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
The results of the first playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings. Chase Elliott, the regular-season Champion, lost the top spot for the first time this season and fell to ninth place after his #9 car spun out on Lap 113 of the 267 and finished the race at P36.
Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick dropped seven spots to 16th, William Bryon moved into second, Austin Dillon moved to 14th and Denny Hamlin moved into third from sixth in the Cup Series standings.
Joey Logano, who started from the pole, gave a tough fight throughout the race to win his third race of the season but fell short in the closing laps. The #22 Ford driver crossed the finish line in fourth place. With a P4 result, Logano gained 40 points and moved up a spot to take the lead in the Cup Series standings with 2065 points.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Cook Out Southern 500?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 27 races:
- Joey Logano - 2065
- William Byron - 2059
- Denny Hamlin - 2057
- Christopher Bell - 2055
- Tyler Reddick - 2050
- Ryan Blaney - 2047
- Kyle Larson - 2044
- Ross Chastain - 2042
- Chase Elliott - 2041
- Alex Bowman - 2037
- Kyle Busch - 2035
- Daniel Suárez - 2029
- Austin Cindric - 2027
- Austin Dillon - 2025
- Chase Briscoe - 2019
- Kevin Harvick - 2016
- Martin Truex Jr. - 819
- Erik Jones - 634
- Aric Almirola - 602
- Bubba Wallace - 584
- Chris Buescher - 533
- Justin Haley - 507
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Cole Custer - 475
- Michael McDowell - 473
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 454
- Brad Keselowski - 443
- Harrison Burton - 437
- Ty Dillon - 411
- Todd Gilliland - 402
- Corey LaJoie - 328
- Cody Ware - 237
- David Ragan - 89
- Joey Hand - 63
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 8
- Mike Rockenfeller - 7
- Daniil Kvyat - 2
- Kimi Raikkonen - 1
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Kansas Speedway for the second playoff race on Sunday, September 11, 2022.