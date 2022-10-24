NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The 34 races, including the eighth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth driver to win more than two races after winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.
The 30-year-old driver swept both stage wins in dominant fashion. Larson led 199 laps and drove away his #5 Chevrolet from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s win, Larson, who was eliminated from the 2022 playoffs in the Round of 12, gained 60 points, extending his lead over Daniel Suarez in the standings to 36 points.
Kyle Larson currently stands in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 2266 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.
The results of the eighth playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings. Joey Logano stayed top of the playoff standings with 4106 points after finishing 18th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Ross Chastain, who finished second, stayed in second place in the standings with 4101 points. He is followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron to advance into the finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Denny Hamlin moved one spot to fifth (-5), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33), and Chase Briscoe (-44) are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Dixie Vodka 400?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 34 races:
- Joey Logano - 4106
- Ross Chastain - 4101
- Chase Elliott - 4093
- William Byron - 4087
- Denny Hamlin - 4082
- Ryan Blaney - 4069
- Christopher Bell - 4054
- Chase Briscoe - 4043
- Kyle Larson - 2266
- Daniel Suarez - 2230
- Austin Dillon - 2200
- Tyler Reddick - 2195
- Austin Cindric - 2187
- Kyle Busch - 2186
- Alex Bowman - 2104
- Kevin Harvick - 2064
- Martin Truex Jr. - 984
- Erik Jones - 789
- Aric Almirola - 720
- Bubba Wallace - 719
- Chris Buescher - 698
- Justin Haley - 679
- Michael McDowell - 631
- Brad Keselowski - 626
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 560
- Cole Custer - 530
- Harrison Burton - 529
- Ty Dillon - 501
- Todd Gilliland - 499
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Corey LaJoie - 431
- Cody Ware - 289
- David Ragan - 89
- Joey Hand - 64
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Mike Rockenfeller - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 8
- Conor Daly - 3
- Kimi Raikkonen - 1
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30, 2022.