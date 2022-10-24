NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The 34 races, including the eighth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth driver to win more than two races after winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

The 30-year-old driver swept both stage wins in dominant fashion. Larson led 199 laps and drove away his #5 Chevrolet from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin Been long overdue but can finally @HomesteadMiami off the list. Thank you to everyone on the 5 team. We’re locked into the final 4 of the owners championship, LFG! Been long overdue but can finally ✅ @HomesteadMiami off the list. Thank you to everyone on the 5 team. We’re locked into the final 4 of the owners championship, LFG! https://t.co/oUgn7SGn4m

With Sunday’s win, Larson, who was eliminated from the 2022 playoffs in the Round of 12, gained 60 points, extending his lead over Daniel Suarez in the standings to 36 points.

Kyle Larson currently stands in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 2266 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

The results of the eighth playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings. Joey Logano stayed top of the playoff standings with 4106 points after finishing 18th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid (Martinsville to go): Logano-win, Chastain +19, Elliott +11, Bryon +5, Hamlin -5, Blaney -18, Bell -33, Briscoe -44 … Chastain clinches with 41 points at Martinsville no matter what anyone else does (so would need stage points to do that); Elliott with 50 points. Cup grid (Martinsville to go): Logano-win, Chastain +19, Elliott +11, Bryon +5, Hamlin -5, Blaney -18, Bell -33, Briscoe -44 … Chastain clinches with 41 points at Martinsville no matter what anyone else does (so would need stage points to do that); Elliott with 50 points. https://t.co/lbRzqUiksn

Ross Chastain, who finished second, stayed in second place in the standings with 4101 points. He is followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron to advance into the finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin moved one spot to fifth (-5), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33), and Chase Briscoe (-44) are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Dixie Vodka 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 34 races:

Joey Logano - 4106 Ross Chastain - 4101 Chase Elliott - 4093 William Byron - 4087 Denny Hamlin - 4082 Ryan Blaney - 4069 Christopher Bell - 4054 Chase Briscoe - 4043 Kyle Larson - 2266 Daniel Suarez - 2230 Austin Dillon - 2200 Tyler Reddick - 2195 Austin Cindric - 2187 Kyle Busch - 2186 Alex Bowman - 2104 Kevin Harvick - 2064 Martin Truex Jr. - 984 Erik Jones - 789 Aric Almirola - 720 Bubba Wallace - 719 Chris Buescher - 698 Justin Haley - 679 Michael McDowell - 631 Brad Keselowski - 626 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 560 Cole Custer - 530 Harrison Burton - 529 Ty Dillon - 501 Todd Gilliland - 499 Kurt Busch - 485 Corey LaJoie - 431 Cody Ware - 289 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 64 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Mike Rockenfeller - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Conor Daly - 3 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

