NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2022 12:26 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (Photo by Getty)

The 34 races, including the eighth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth driver to win more than two races after winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

The 30-year-old driver swept both stage wins in dominant fashion. Larson led 199 laps and drove away his #5 Chevrolet from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Been long overdue but can finally ✅ @HomesteadMiami off the list. Thank you to everyone on the 5 team. We’re locked into the final 4 of the owners championship, LFG! https://t.co/oUgn7SGn4m

With Sunday’s win, Larson, who was eliminated from the 2022 playoffs in the Round of 12, gained 60 points, extending his lead over Daniel Suarez in the standings to 36 points.

Kyle Larson currently stands in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 2266 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

The results of the eighth playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings. Joey Logano stayed top of the playoff standings with 4106 points after finishing 18th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup grid (Martinsville to go): Logano-win, Chastain +19, Elliott +11, Bryon +5, Hamlin -5, Blaney -18, Bell -33, Briscoe -44 … Chastain clinches with 41 points at Martinsville no matter what anyone else does (so would need stage points to do that); Elliott with 50 points. https://t.co/lbRzqUiksn

Ross Chastain, who finished second, stayed in second place in the standings with 4101 points. He is followed by Chase Elliott and William Byron to advance into the finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin moved one spot to fifth (-5), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33), and Chase Briscoe (-44) are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Dixie Vodka 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 34 races:

  1. Joey Logano - 4106
  2. Ross Chastain - 4101
  3. Chase Elliott - 4093
  4. William Byron - 4087
  5. Denny Hamlin - 4082
  6. Ryan Blaney - 4069
  7. Christopher Bell - 4054
  8. Chase Briscoe - 4043
  9. Kyle Larson - 2266
  10. Daniel Suarez - 2230
  11. Austin Dillon - 2200
  12. Tyler Reddick - 2195
  13. Austin Cindric - 2187
  14. Kyle Busch - 2186
  15. Alex Bowman - 2104
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2064
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 984
  18. Erik Jones - 789
  19. Aric Almirola - 720
  20. Bubba Wallace - 719
  21. Chris Buescher - 698
  22. Justin Haley - 679
  23. Michael McDowell - 631
  24. Brad Keselowski - 626
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 560
  26. Cole Custer - 530
  27. Harrison Burton - 529
  28. Ty Dillon - 501
  29. Todd Gilliland - 499
  30. Kurt Busch - 485
  31. Corey LaJoie - 431
  32. Cody Ware - 289
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 64
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Mike Rockenfeller - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Kyle Tilley - 8
  40. Conor Daly - 3
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

