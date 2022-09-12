NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

28 races and the second race of the playoffs have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. became the 18th different winner of the season after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
In a dramatic Hollywood Casino 400, the 28-year-old passed Alex Bowman with a skillful drive on Lap 200 and drove his #45 Toyota away from his team owner Denny Hamlin on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Wallace Jr., who is not among the 16 drivers in the championship hunt, gained 53 points, extending his lead over Aric Almirola in the standings to 17 points. He currently stands in 19th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 637 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.
The results of the second playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings for the second straight week. Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to fourth place in the playoff standings with 2090 points after finishing 17th at Kansas Speedway.
Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, who finished P3 moved up three spots to take the lead in the points table with 2108 points and became the first driver to lock himself into the Round of 12. While Alex Bowman moved four spots to sixth, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Hollywood Casino 400?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 28 races:
- Christopher Bell - 2108
- William Bryon - 2098
- Denny Hamlin - 2097
- Joey Logano - 2090
- Ryan Blaney - 2086
- Alex Bowman - 2080
- Chase Elliott - 2078
- Kyle Larson - 2077
- Ross Chastain - 2076
- Daniel Suárez - 2056
- Tyler Reddick - 2052
- Austin Cindric - 2052
- Kyle Busch - 2050
- Austin Dillon - 2049
- Chase Briscoe - 2043
- Kevin Harvick - 2017
- Martin Truex Jr. - 859
- Erik Jones - 642
- Bubba Wallace - 637
- Aric Almirola - 618
- Chris Buescher - 555
- Justin Haley - 525
- Michael McDowell - 494
- Cole Custer - 490
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 468
- Brad Keselowski - 455
- Harrison Burton - 442
- Ty Dillon - 428
- Todd Gilliland - 416
- Corey LaJoie - 332
- Cody Ware - 247
- David Ragan - 89
- Joey Hand - 63
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 8
- Mike Rockenfeller - 7
- Daniil Kvyat - 2
- Kimi Raikkonen - 1
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the third playoff race on Saturday, September 17, 2022.