NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

28 races and the second race of the playoffs have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. became the 18th different winner of the season after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

In a dramatic Hollywood Casino 400, the 28-year-old passed Alex Bowman with a skillful drive on Lap 200 and drove his #45 Toyota away from his team owner Denny Hamlin on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Wallace Jr., who is not among the 16 drivers in the championship hunt, gained 53 points, extending his lead over Aric Almirola in the standings to 17 points. He currently stands in 19th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 637 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.

The results of the second playoff race have now jumbled the playoff standings for the second straight week. Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race ranked #1 now fell to fourth place in the playoff standings with 2090 points after finishing 17th at Kansas Speedway.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell, who finished P3 moved up three spots to take the lead in the points table with 2108 points and became the first driver to lock himself into the Round of 12. While Alex Bowman moved four spots to sixth, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Hollywood Casino 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 28 races:

Christopher Bell - 2108 William Bryon - 2098 Denny Hamlin - 2097 Joey Logano - 2090 Ryan Blaney - 2086 Alex Bowman - 2080 Chase Elliott - 2078 Kyle Larson - 2077 Ross Chastain - 2076 Daniel Suárez - 2056 Tyler Reddick - 2052 Austin Cindric - 2052 Kyle Busch - 2050 Austin Dillon - 2049 Chase Briscoe - 2043 Kevin Harvick - 2017 Martin Truex Jr. - 859 Erik Jones - 642 Bubba Wallace - 637 Aric Almirola - 618 Chris Buescher - 555 Justin Haley - 525 Michael McDowell - 494 Cole Custer - 490 Kurt Busch - 485 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 468 Brad Keselowski - 455 Harrison Burton - 442 Ty Dillon - 428 Todd Gilliland - 416 Corey LaJoie - 332 Cody Ware - 247 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 63 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 2 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the third playoff race on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

