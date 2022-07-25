Create
NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2022 08:54 PM IST

21 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chase Elliott was declared the winner at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified following their respective cars' failed post-race inspections.

In a shocking turn of events, Elliott earned his career-best fourth win of the season and 17th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

NEWS: The Nos. 11 and 18 cars have been disqualified following post-race inspection at @PoconoRaceway. @chaseelliott has been declared the winner of today’s race. https://t.co/KRFaZ4x5hP

With last Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 53 points and extended his lead over Ross Chastain in the points standings to 105 points. He currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings and has a total of 787 points, with four wins and eight top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, a former winner of the race, started from the pole and led 21 of the 160 laps until he took the checkered flag. After his disqualification, however, he was credited with P35. Consequently, he gained just 2 points and stands in 21st place in the standings with 443 points.

Updated Cup grid (5 to go IndyRC Michigan Richmond Glen Daytona): Elliott-4w, Chastain-2w, Logano-2w, Byron-2w, Larson-1w, Bell-1w, KyBusch-1w, Bowman-1w, Suarez-1w, Reddick-1w, Cindric-1w, Briscoe-1w, KuBusch-1w, Blaney +105, Truex +83, Harvick -83 https://t.co/Jq2IC9p1si

Kyle Busch, the defending champion of the event, who initially finished behind Hamlin, led a race-high 63 laps. Following his disqualification, he was credited with P36. He gained just one point and stands 8th in the standings with 595 points.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 45 points after finishing the race in P5. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 661 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 21 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 787
  2. Ross Chastain - 682
  3. Ryan Blaney - 676
  4. Kyle Larson - 661
  5. Martin Truex Jr - 654
  6. Christopher Bell - 605
  7. Joey Logano - 599
  8. Kyle Busch - 595
  9. William Byron - 572
  10. Kevin Harvick - 571
  11. Alex Bowman - 536
  12. Daniel Suárez - 526
  13. Aric Almirola - 514
  14. Tyler Reddick - 509
  15. Austin Cindric - 495
  16. Chase Briscoe - 487
  17. Kurt Busch - 485
  18. Erik Jones - 472
  19. Austin Dillon - 448
  20. Michael McDowell - 447
  21. Denny Hamlin - 443
  22. Bubba Wallace - 418
  23. Justin Haley - 407
  24. Chris Buescher - 388
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 367
  26. Cole Custer - 353
  27. Harrison Burton - 333
  28. Brad Keselowski - 319
  29. Todd Gilliland - 308
  30. Ty Dillon - 294
  31. Corey Lajoie - 247
  32. Cody Ware - 166
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 44
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

