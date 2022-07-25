NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

21 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Chase Elliott was declared the winner at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified following their respective cars' failed post-race inspections.
In a shocking turn of events, Elliott earned his career-best fourth win of the season and 17th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.
With last Sunday’s victory, Elliott gained 53 points and extended his lead over Ross Chastain in the points standings to 105 points. He currently stands at the top of the Cup Series standings and has a total of 787 points, with four wins and eight top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin, a former winner of the race, started from the pole and led 21 of the 160 laps until he took the checkered flag. After his disqualification, however, he was credited with P35. Consequently, he gained just 2 points and stands in 21st place in the standings with 443 points.
Kyle Busch, the defending champion of the event, who initially finished behind Hamlin, led a race-high 63 laps. Following his disqualification, he was credited with P36. He gained just one point and stands 8th in the standings with 595 points.
Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, gained 45 points after finishing the race in P5. He currently sits fourth in the points table with 661 points.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 21 races:
- Chase Elliott - 787
- Ross Chastain - 682
- Ryan Blaney - 676
- Kyle Larson - 661
- Martin Truex Jr - 654
- Christopher Bell - 605
- Joey Logano - 599
- Kyle Busch - 595
- William Byron - 572
- Kevin Harvick - 571
- Alex Bowman - 536
- Daniel Suárez - 526
- Aric Almirola - 514
- Tyler Reddick - 509
- Austin Cindric - 495
- Chase Briscoe - 487
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Erik Jones - 472
- Austin Dillon - 448
- Michael McDowell - 447
- Denny Hamlin - 443
- Bubba Wallace - 418
- Justin Haley - 407
- Chris Buescher - 388
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 367
- Cole Custer - 353
- Harrison Burton - 333
- Brad Keselowski - 319
- Todd Gilliland - 308
- Ty Dillon - 294
- Corey Lajoie - 247
- Cody Ware - 166
- David Ragan - 61
- Joey Hand - 44
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 7
Catch the drivers and teams again at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022.