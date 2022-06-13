NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sixteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Sonoma Raceway.

In an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 30-year-old had a dominating outing on the 1.99-mile-long road course and drove away from Chris Buescher on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

NASCAR @NASCAR : History is made!



: ¡Triunfo histórico! Daniel Suárez se convierte en el primer piloto mexicano en ganar una carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series. : History is made! @Daniel_SuarezG becomes the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race!: ¡Triunfo histórico! Daniel Suárez se convierte en el primer piloto mexicano en ganar una carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series. 🏁: History is made! @Daniel_SuarezG becomes the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race!🏁: ¡Triunfo histórico! Daniel Suárez se convierte en el primer piloto mexicano en ganar una carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/wOjtd2ekh1

With Sunday’s victory, Suarez gained 47 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 366 points, with three top-five finishes.

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the pole, won Stage 1 and finished in P15. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 476 points.

Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott still sits atop the Cup Series points table. With his P8 finish, he gained 29 points and has 536 points with one win and three top-five finishes.

NASCAR @NASCAR From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/65wCTBJ5LN

With Daniel Suarez’s victory, NASCAR has seen 12 different drivers, including four multiple race winners (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano) in the first 16 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 16 races:

Chase Elliott - 536 Ross Chastain - 520 Kyle Busch - 513 Ryan Blaney - 511 Joey Logano - 506 Martin Truex Jr. 481 Kyle Larson - 476 William Byron - 466 Alex Bowman - 460 Christopher Bell - 444 Aric Almirola - 423 Kevin Harvick - 416 Chase Briscoe - 386 Tyler Reddick - 381 Austin Dillon - 376 Erik Jones - 368 Daniel Suárez - 366 Austin Cindric - 362 Kurt Busch - 355 Michael McDowell - 330 Denny Hamlin - 325 Chris Buescher - 318 Justin Haley - 310 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 288 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 284 Ty Dillon - 270 Cole Custer - 262 Harrison Burton - 241 Todd Gilliland - 239 Brad Keselowski - 227 Cory LaJoie - 185 Cody Ware - 139 B. J. McLeod - 104 David Ragan - 61 Garrett Biffle - 24 Joey Hand - 19 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11

Catch the drivers and teams at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far