NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 13, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Sixteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Sonoma Raceway.

In an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 30-year-old had a dominating outing on the 1.99-mile-long road course and drove away from Chris Buescher on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

🏁: History is made! @Daniel_SuarezG becomes the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race!🏁: ¡Triunfo histórico! Daniel Suárez se convierte en el primer piloto mexicano en ganar una carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/wOjtd2ekh1

With Sunday’s victory, Suarez gained 47 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 366 points, with three top-five finishes.

Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the pole, won Stage 1 and finished in P15. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 476 points.

Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott still sits atop the Cup Series points table. With his P8 finish, he gained 29 points and has 536 points with one win and three top-five finishes.

From Monterrey, Mexico, introducing the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/65wCTBJ5LN

With Daniel Suarez’s victory, NASCAR has seen 12 different drivers, including four multiple race winners (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano) in the first 16 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 16 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 536
  2. Ross Chastain - 520
  3. Kyle Busch - 513
  4. Ryan Blaney - 511
  5. Joey Logano - 506
  6. Martin Truex Jr. 481
  7. Kyle Larson - 476
  8. William Byron - 466
  9. Alex Bowman - 460
  10. Christopher Bell - 444
  11. Aric Almirola - 423
  12. Kevin Harvick - 416
  13. Chase Briscoe - 386
  14. Tyler Reddick - 381
  15. Austin Dillon - 376
  16. Erik Jones - 368
  17. Daniel Suárez - 366
  18. Austin Cindric - 362
  19. Kurt Busch - 355
  20. Michael McDowell - 330
  21. Denny Hamlin - 325
  22. Chris Buescher - 318
  23. Justin Haley - 310
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 288
  25. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 284
  26. Ty Dillon - 270
  27. Cole Custer - 262
  28. Harrison Burton - 241
  29. Todd Gilliland - 239
  30. Brad Keselowski - 227
  31. Cory LaJoie - 185
  32. Cody Ware - 139
  33. B. J. McLeod - 104
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Garrett Biffle - 24
  36. Joey Hand - 19
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11

Catch the drivers and teams at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

