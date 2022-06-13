NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sixteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez became the 12th different winner of the season after securing his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Sonoma Raceway.
In an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 30-year-old had a dominating outing on the 1.99-mile-long road course and drove away from Chris Buescher on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Suarez gained 47 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 366 points, with three top-five finishes.
Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion who started from the pole, won Stage 1 and finished in P15. With this, he gained 32 points and placed seventh in the championship standings with 476 points.
Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott still sits atop the Cup Series points table. With his P8 finish, he gained 29 points and has 536 points with one win and three top-five finishes.
With Daniel Suarez’s victory, NASCAR has seen 12 different drivers, including four multiple race winners (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano) in the first 16 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Kurt Busch.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Toyota/Save Mart 350
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 16 races:
- Chase Elliott - 536
- Ross Chastain - 520
- Kyle Busch - 513
- Ryan Blaney - 511
- Joey Logano - 506
- Martin Truex Jr. 481
- Kyle Larson - 476
- William Byron - 466
- Alex Bowman - 460
- Christopher Bell - 444
- Aric Almirola - 423
- Kevin Harvick - 416
- Chase Briscoe - 386
- Tyler Reddick - 381
- Austin Dillon - 376
- Erik Jones - 368
- Daniel Suárez - 366
- Austin Cindric - 362
- Kurt Busch - 355
- Michael McDowell - 330
- Denny Hamlin - 325
- Chris Buescher - 318
- Justin Haley - 310
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 288
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 284
- Ty Dillon - 270
- Cole Custer - 262
- Harrison Burton - 241
- Todd Gilliland - 239
- Brad Keselowski - 227
- Cory LaJoie - 185
- Cody Ware - 139
- B. J. McLeod - 104
- David Ragan - 61
- Garrett Biffle - 24
- Joey Hand - 19
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
Catch the drivers and teams at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.