Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 31, 2022 01:15 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Getty)

The 35 races, including the ninth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his spot for the Championship 4 of the 2022 playoffs after winning the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (October 30).

In a wild race, Bell used his fresh tires to power past race leader Chase Briscoe for the lead with four laps to go. Bell then drove away his #20 Toyota from Kyle Larson to cross the checkered flag in P1.

After taking a win in a must-win situation, Bell locked up his spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, Sunday. He gained 51 points and currently stands in second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with a total of 5000 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

Only one will be crowned champion. https://t.co/Dju2qqnPeA

Bell’s win and results in the elimination race in Round of 8 have determined the remaining three finalists for the Championship 4 event.

Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott will compete for the 2022 Championship at Phoenix Raceway this week.

Cup driver points (one is the rest, other from before the reset): https://t.co/uOoSfwqhPX

Joey Logano was the first driver to lock himself in the final four with a Las Vegas win. He currently holds the top spot in the standings with 5000 points after finishing sixth at Martinsville Speedway.

The four drivers who have been eliminated from the battle for the championship are Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Xfinity 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Martinsville Speedway race:

  1. Joey Logano - 5000
  2. Christopher Bell - 5000
  3. Ross Chastain - 5000
  4. Chase Elliott - 5000
  5. Denny Hamlin - 2350
  6. William Byron - 2339
  7. Kyle Larson - 2316
  8. Ryan Blaney - 2300
  9. Daniel Suarez - 2259
  10. Chase Briscoe - 2244
  11. Austin Dillon - 2204
  12. Austin Cindric - 2198
  13. Tyler Reddick - 2197
  14. Kyle Busch - 2194
  15. Alex Bowman - 2104
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2085
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 1001
  18. Erik Jones - 808
  19. Bubba Wallace - 749
  20. Aric Almirola - 743
  21. Chris Buescher - 711
  22. Justin Haley - 689
  23. Michael McDowell - 651
  24. Brad Keselowski - 627
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 575
  26. Cole Custer - 568
  27. Harrison Burton - 555
  28. Todd Gilliland - 523
  29. Ty Dillon - 507
  30. Kurt Busch - 485
  31. Corey LaJoie - 447
  32. Cody Ware - 298
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 64
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Mike Rockenfeller - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Kyle Tilley - 8
  40. Conor Daly - 3
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams for the final time this season at Phoenix Raceway for the season-final on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...