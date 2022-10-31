NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

The 35 races, including the ninth race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his spot for the Championship 4 of the 2022 playoffs after winning the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (October 30).

In a wild race, Bell used his fresh tires to power past race leader Chase Briscoe for the lead with four laps to go. Bell then drove away his #20 Toyota from Kyle Larson to cross the checkered flag in P1.

After taking a win in a must-win situation, Bell locked up his spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, Sunday. He gained 51 points and currently stands in second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with a total of 5000 points, three wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

NASCAR @NASCAR Only one will be crowned champion. Only one will be crowned champion. https://t.co/Dju2qqnPeA

Bell’s win and results in the elimination race in Round of 8 have determined the remaining three finalists for the Championship 4 event.

Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott will compete for the 2022 Championship at Phoenix Raceway this week.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup driver points (one is the rest, other from before the reset): Cup driver points (one is the rest, other from before the reset): https://t.co/uOoSfwqhPX

Joey Logano was the first driver to lock himself in the final four with a Las Vegas win. He currently holds the top spot in the standings with 5000 points after finishing sixth at Martinsville Speedway.

The four drivers who have been eliminated from the battle for the championship are Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Xfinity 500?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Martinsville Speedway race:

Joey Logano - 5000 Christopher Bell - 5000 Ross Chastain - 5000 Chase Elliott - 5000 Denny Hamlin - 2350 William Byron - 2339 Kyle Larson - 2316 Ryan Blaney - 2300 Daniel Suarez - 2259 Chase Briscoe - 2244 Austin Dillon - 2204 Austin Cindric - 2198 Tyler Reddick - 2197 Kyle Busch - 2194 Alex Bowman - 2104 Kevin Harvick - 2085 Martin Truex Jr. - 1001 Erik Jones - 808 Bubba Wallace - 749 Aric Almirola - 743 Chris Buescher - 711 Justin Haley - 689 Michael McDowell - 651 Brad Keselowski - 627 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 575 Cole Custer - 568 Harrison Burton - 555 Todd Gilliland - 523 Ty Dillon - 507 Kurt Busch - 485 Corey LaJoie - 447 Cody Ware - 298 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 64 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Mike Rockenfeller - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Conor Daly - 3 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams for the final time this season at Phoenix Raceway for the season-final on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes