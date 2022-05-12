NASCAR 2022: Where to watch AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from egg-shaped Darlington Raceway to Tri-Oval Kansas Speedway this Sunday for AdventHealth 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend at Darlington Raceway, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with minimal grip in the United States after an action-packed Goodyear 400.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 267 laps and 1.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Kyle Busch, the driver of the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins in the United States.

Just before every Cup race, NASCAR conducts a qualifying race for the Cup Series event to determine the starting grid for Sunday's race.

Drivers with the best qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the drivers will take positions according to their finishing time in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Where to watch NASCAR AdventHealth 400 qualifying?

Saturday, May 14, 2022

AdventHealth 400: The practice session will air on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5:00 pm ET.

AdventHealth 400: The qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5:35 pm ET.

Who are the top 5 in the points table after last weekend’s Goodyear 400?

With a win at DuraMAX Drydene 400 and three-top-5 finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 453 points. He has been leading the points table for the last ten Cup races.

A two-cup race winner of the season, William Byron stands second with 388 points and four top-5 finishes. He finished 13th last week.

Byron was followed by Ryan Blaney, who is tied with 388 points for third place and Last week’s winner Joey Logano placed 4th with 374 points. Two-race winner Ross Chastain with 364 points completed the top five.

