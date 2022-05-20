NASCAR 2022: Where to watch All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from Tri-Oval Kansas Speedway to Quad-Oval Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday for two Cup Series races, the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.44-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend at Kansas Speedway, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with minimal grip on the Ford Worth after an action-packed AdventHealth 400.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s All-Star Race and will be looking for back-to-back wins in the Ford Worth.

Just before every Cup race, NASCAR conducts a qualifying race for the Cup Series race to find the starting grid for Sunday's race. This weekend, there will be two Cup races, which means separate qualifying for both races.

Drivers with the fastest qualifying lap will win Sunday’s pole. The rest of the drivers will take positions according to their qualifying time in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Where to watch NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway?

Saturday, May 21, 2022

The combined practice session for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race will air on FS1 and will also be streamed on the FOX Sports App at 7:00 pm ET.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

The All-Star Open and All-Star Race qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 7:35 pm ET and 7:55 pm ET, respectively.

Who are the top five on the points table after last weekend’s AdventHealth 400?

With a win at DuraMAX Drydene 400 and three top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 475 points. He has been leading the points table for the last 11 Cup races.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands second with 423 points and four top-five finishes. He finished 12th last week.

Blaney was followed by Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch with 417 points and a two-cup race winner of the season. William Byron placed fourth with 415 points. Two-race winner Ross Chastain with 407 points completed the top five.

Edited by Adam Dickson