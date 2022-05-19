NASCAR 2022: Where to watch All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race is the second exhibition race of the season, which will be held at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 22. The All-Star Open and All-Star Race will start at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively. Both the races will be broadcasted on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host the second exhibition of the 2022 Cup Series season and will also make its first appearance in the Next Gen cars.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for both All-Star events, which will begin at 7:35 pm ET and 7:55 pm ET, respectively on Saturday and can be seen on FS1.

The 2022 season saw peak viewership in the first thirteen races in comparison to last year.

This year's Cup Series has averaged 4.76 million viewers, which is 17% higher than last season’s average after the first twelve races, according to FOX Sports. This number is expected to rise further this weekend in Texas.

16 drivers of the All-Star Open will compete against one another for 50 laps and 24 drivers of the All-Star Race will compete for 125 laps on the 1.44-mile-long track.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s All-Star Race and will race as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the Cup Series has seen eleven different winners over the course of 13 races. With the start of the second exhibition race, all drivers will be even hungrier to win a huge cash prize of $1 million.

Where to watch NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway?

Sunday, May 22, 2022

The 2022 All-Star Open will take place at Texas Motor Speedway and will air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:30 pm EST.

Meanwhile, the 2022 All-Star Race will also be broadcast on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:00 pm EST.

Live streams for both the races will be available on the FOX Sports App, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for all NASCAR Cup Series races. All the action in Texas, including practice, qualifying and the main event, will be telecasted live on FS1.

