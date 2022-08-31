NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend for the Cook Out Southern 400, which will be held at Darlington Raceway. The green flag will drop at 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:50 pm ET on Saturday, September 3, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network and MRN as well.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 367 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval, resulting in a 502-mile race. It features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch, this track is expected to create an exciting start to the NASCAR playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Cook Out Southern 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Austin Dillon became the 16th driver to confirm the playoff berth after winning the regular-season finale last week. Other drivers who made the playoffs include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Where to watch NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, September 4, 2022

6:00 pm ET: Cook Out Southern 400

The 2022 Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington Raceway will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 6:00 pm ET. Live streaming for this week’s first playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season.

As a result, all the action in Darlington, South Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on USA Network and MRN.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Darlington.

